Honda Amaze, Jazz, BR-V, WR-V Sales Dropped By Over 50% In August 2019

Japanese carmaker Honda has suffered a massive sales decline of 51 percent in August 2019, selling only 8,291 units

Honda Cars India, the Japanese car manufacturer that has been in India for 20 years now is going through the roughest of times. After registering a massive sales decline of 48.7 percent in July 2019, Honda has again posted 51 percent sales decline in August 2019, making it one of the worst-hit car manufacturers in the last month’s sales.

Only Nissan, Fiat and Tata performed worse than the Honda recording more than 50 percent sales decline. Honda managed to sell only 8,291 units in August 2019 as compared to 17,020 units in the same month last year. In comparison, Honda sold 10,250 units in July 2019, a minor 19 per cent decline than the last month.

All the cars Honda cars including its best-seller Amaze, City and Civic recorded negative growth, leaving aside the CR-V premium SUV that registered a massive 731 percent growth selling 108 units against 13 units last year same month.

Models August 2019 August 2018 Honda BR-V 175 Units 475 Units Honda WR-V 1,178 Units 2,822 Units Honda Amaze 4,395 Units 9,644 Units Honda Jazz 558 Units 1,119 Units

While the Honda Amaze continues to be the bestselling car for the brand in India, it suffered a decline of a massive 53 percent, which in turn proved to be disastrous for Honda as a whole. Only 4,395 units of the Amaze were sold last month as compared to 9,644 units last year.

Brand’s face in India, the Honda City sedan registered a decline of 43 percent, with sales of 1,592 units as against 2,790 units last year. The Compact SUV WR-V which is facing the heat from Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon suffered a decline of 58 percent, selling only 1,178 units as against 2,822 units.

The premium hatchback Jazz couldn’t even cross 1,000 units when rivals were touching 10,000 units and registered a 50 percent decline selling 558 units in August 2019 as against 1,119 units last year. And lastly, the worst-hit car was BR-V MPV with over 60 percent decline, selling only 175 units last month.

The Indian auto industry itself, is going through a major slump, recording the highest sales decline in the last 19 years, registering a decline of more than 31 percent.