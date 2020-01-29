Honda Amaze BS6 Diesel Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 7.55 Lakh

Honda Amaze becomes the first model within the domestic portfolio to gain a BSVI compliant diesel engine as the 1.5-litre i-DTEC unit has been retained

Honda Cars India has today announced the launch of its BSVI compliant Amaze in the domestic market and it has been priced between Rs. 6.09 lakh and Rs. 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The Amaze has been a popular nameplate for the Japanese manufacturer domestically alongside the City but its sales have really taken a plunge in recent times.

Since the Amaze garners sizeable amount of diesel preferring buyers, Honda does not want to miss out on them and thus the compact sedan becomes the first diesel model from the company to meet BSVI emission standards. The BSVI version of the Amaze is offered in both petrol and diesel variants and the transmission options have also been retained.

The five-seater is powered by the same 1.2-litre four-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine good enough to produce a maximum power output of 90 PS and 110 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with either a five-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel, on the other hand, kicks out 100 PS and 200 Nm when connected to a five-speed manual transmission.

Ex-showroom Delhi prices of Honda Amaze are as below:

Variant Petrol (BS-6) Diesel (BS-6) E MT Rs 609,900 Rs 755,900 S MT Rs 681,900 Rs 811,900 V MT Rs 744,900 Rs 874,900 VX MT Rs 792,900 Rs 922,900 S CVT Rs 771,900 Rs 891,900 V CVT Rs 834,900 Rs 954,900 VX CVT Rs 875,900 Rs 995,900



It develops 80 PS and 160 Nm when mated to the CVT gearbox. The petrol manual is claimed to return 18.3 kmpl while the CVT is capable of 18.3 kmpl. The diesel MT is ARAI certified to return 24.7 kmpl while its CVT counterpart has a fuel economy figure of 21 kmpl. Honda has incorporated exhaust gas after-treatment system with NSC (NOx Storage Catalyst) and DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter).

This was to comply with the particulate matter (PM) and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission target in the diesel engines. Furthermore, the Silver Thin Coated DPF (STC-DPF) enables reduction of PM combustion time by 40 per cent compared to the conventional DPF. Honda has also revealed that the cumulative sales of the Amaze since its debut in April 2013 have reached 3.9 lakh units.

The second-generation Amaze made its global premiere at the 2018 Auto Expo and it went on sale in May 2018. It contributed about 1.3 lakh units in the overall total. The company has already been retailing BSVI compliant CR-V petrol and Civic petrol since their respective launches in October 2018 and March 2019. BSVI City petrol has also been on sale since last month.