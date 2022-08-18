Honda Activa Premium Edition Launched In India At Rs. 75,400

Honda Activa Premium Edition gets three new colour schemes and cosmetic enhancements; no mechanical changes have been made

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has today announced the launch of the Premium Edition of the sixth generation Activa in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 75,400 (ex-showroom). The Japanese two-wheeler maker released a number of teasers of the new model, which led to a belief that the seventh generation Activa is coming as the brand generally takes two years to update to the next Activa.

However, it does not appear to be the case as we saw more teasers. The Honda Activa Premium Edition comes with a host of cosmetic updates and three new colour schemes to differentiate itself from the regular variant. It is available in Matte Sangria Red Metallic, Matte Marshal Green Metallic and Pearl Siren Blue shades.

The Activa Premium Edition is priced around Rs. 1,000 more than the DLX variant of the regular model and for just a minor price increase, you get a lot of cosmetic enhancements. It comes with golden coloured wheels and special edition badges, golden garnish on the front apron, the single-piece seat finished in brown colour, as well as the footboard and a 3D golden emblem and a logo that reads Premium.

With no mechanical changes, the Honda Activa Premium Edition continues to be powered by a 109.5 cc single-cylinder air-cooled fuel-injected four-stroke engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 7.79 PS at 8,000 rpm and 8.84 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,500 rpm. It is paired with an automatic transmission.

It measures a length of 1,833 mm, a width of 697 mm and a height of 1,156 mm with a wheelbase length of 1,260 mm. It has a ground clearance of 162 mm while the seat length and kerb weight stand at 692 mm and 106 kg respectively. The fuel tank capacity is rated at 5.3 litres.

The Activa Premium Edition is suspended on telescopic front forks and three-step adjustable hydraulic springs at the rear. It rides on 90/90-12 front and 90/100-10 rear tubeless tyres. The braking duties are handled by a 130 mm drum at the front and a 130 mm drum at the rear.