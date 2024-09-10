Honda Activa EV To Debut In Dec 2024, Deliveries Early Next Year – Report

The test production of the Honda Activa EV is set to commence in the coming weeks and the global debut is likely around December 2024

Honda increased its production capacities recently by introducing two new manufacturing lines at its Gujarat and Karnataka facilities. This move is designed to meet the growing demand for both IC-engined two-wheelers and electric vehicles. Previous reports noted that Honda’s first-ever electric scooter is set to begin production at the Karnataka plant by December 2024.

A recent report almost reiterates the same as the Honda Activa Electric is said to be nearing the final stages of validation with a dedicated production line already prepared. The test production for this zero-emission scooter is set to commence in the coming weeks, followed by a global unveiling scheduled for December 2024.

The report further stated the official reservations and customer deliveries are expected to begin in February 2025. It is no secret that Japanese two-wheeler giants are rather slow in making moves in the burgeoning electric scooter segment in India. The speculations surrounding Honda’s maiden e-scooter have existed for a long period and it appears that we are finally getting closer to seeing the finished product.

Honda is placing a strong emphasis on market expansion, aiming for a double-digit growth rate surpassing 15 per cent in FY25. As part of its growth strategy, the brand will enter the electric vehicle market with a zero-emission scooter based on the popular Activa and is said to be internally codenamed K4BA.

Honda is said to be developing two electric scooters specifically for the domestic market with plans to source their electric motors and batteries locally. The company has long been said to be exploring both fixed and swappable battery systems for these offerings. Currently, the e-scooter segment is dominated by Ola Electric and several significant players have emerged as well.

Mainstream two-wheeler makers such as Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj and TVS have been reaping the benefits of selling e-scooters already and it will be interesting to see what Honda brings to the table. While no technical specifications are known at the moment, we can expect it to have a range of over 100 km on a single charge.

