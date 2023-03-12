Honda Activa Electric Scooter Launch Timeline Confirmed – Details

The Honda Activa electric scooter will boast impressive long-term reliability that will help it give strong competition to rivals specially TVS i-Qube & OLA S1

It’s a no secret to anyone that Honda is working on a new electric scooter that will soon be launched in the country. The Japanese brand recently confirmed that it will be launching the Honda Activa electric scooter in January 2024 and will position it as a direct rival to the scooters like the TVS iQube, Ather 450X, and the Ola S1.

For starters, the brand confirmed that the upcoming Honda electric scooter will be sold under the brand name Activa and will make its debut somewhere in January next year during the launch of 2023 Activa. Unlike many of its rivals, the new Honda electric scooter will have a top speed of around 50 kmph and will boast strong reliability and comfort levels for the riders.

Furthermore, this new Honda electric scooter will feature a fixed battery setup for better safety and is likely to have a range of around 100 kmph on a single charger. Likewise, it will have a similar exterior styling as the Honda Activa and might share many of the components like suspension and brakes with its ICE-based sibling.

After launching the Honda Activa electric scooter in India, the brand is expected to launch multiple other electric scooters in the country based on an all-new born-electric platform. These scooters are also likely to get a swappable battery setup and will be positioned as compact and lightweight electric scooters for the city commute.

Honda is also working on setting up 6000 battery swapping stations across the country before launching its second electric scooter in India with swappable battery tech. More details however are yet to be known.

For those wondering, the new Honda Activa electric scooter is expected to boast high levels of localization and components like battery packs and e-motor are likely to be sourced locally. The brand will be increasing its investments towards setting up EV production plants.

*Pics for reference purpose only