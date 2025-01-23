Honda Activa e vs Suzuki e-Access – Price, Range, Charge Time & More

Both the Japanese two-wheeler brands are entering the EV segment with the all-electric versions of their ICE best-selling scooters in the Indian market

Two leading two-wheeler brands namely Honda and Suzuki forayed into the EV segment earlier this month with the launch of Activa e and e-Access, respectively, in the Indian market. Both the brands are a force to reckon with in the domestic market and the new electric scooters are based on their best-selling ICE-powered products which are Honda Activa 125 and Suzuki Access 125.

While Honda Activa e is offered with a swappable battery pack, the Suzuki e-Access gets a fixed battery. The sales of both these EVs will commence in the coming months. In this piece, we will compare both the e-scooters concerning their features, range and charging time.

Honda Activa e vs Suzuki e-Access: Price

Honda Activa e is launched at a starting price of Rs 1.17 lakh for the base variant while the RoadSync Duo variant is priced at Rs 1.52 lakh (Both the prices are ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The deliveries of the Activa e will begin from Feb in Bengaluru, followed by Mumbai and Delhi in April 2025. On the other hand, Suzuki has not announced the price of the e-Access yet. We expect the company to reveal the price in the next few months and it could be around Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Activa e vs Suzuki e-Access: Colours

Suzuki has presented the e-Access in three dual-tone colour schemes namely Metallic Mat Black No.2 + Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red, Pearl Grace White + Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray and Pearl Jade Green + Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray. As for the Activa e, it can be availed in five mono-tone colourways namely Pearl Serenity Blue, Pearl Misty White, Matt Foggy Silver Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, and Pearl Shallow Blue.

Honda Activa e vs Suzuki e-Access: Battery and Range

Honda Activa e is powered by two detachable 1.5 kWh batteries which return a range of 102 km on a full charge. The battery pack does not come with a home charging function and they can only be swapped at Honda e:Swap stations. Suzuki e-Access is offered with a fixed 3.07 kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery pack to achieve a range of 95 km when fully juiced up. It supports home charging as well as fast DC charging. The range of both the e-scooters is almost at par, at least on paper.

Honda Activa e vs Suzuki e-Access: Top Speed and Power

Honda Activa e boasts of a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor with a peak power output of 8 bhp. It does the 0-60 kmph sprint in merely 7.3 seconds before topping out at 80 kmph. Suzuki e-Access’s electric motor pumps out top power of 5.5 bhp and highest torque of 15 Nm, with a top speed of 71 kmph. Suzuki has not divulged the 0-60 kmph sprint time yet while Honda has not revealed the torque figure for the Activa e. The data suggests that Honda Activa e is more powerful than the Suzuki e-Access.

Honda Activa e vs Suzuki e-Access: Charging Time

The Activa e is powered by two removable batteries and hence, they cannot be charged at home or office. As for Suzuki e-Access, it can be charged from 0 to 100 per cent in 6 hours and 42 minutes via the home charger. It is also compatible with a fast charger and takes 2 hours and 12 minutes for a complete juice-up.

Honda Activa e vs Suzuki e-Access: Features

Honda Activa e is equipped with multiple advanced features in the form of a 7-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, the Honda RoadSync Duo app and all-LED lighting. The Access electric scooter too comes packed with a plethora of bells and whistles such as Multi-Function Starter switch, Center stand and side stand, Coloured TFT LCD screen with Smartphone connectivity, Suzuki Ride Connect-E App, Reverse mode, Side-stand interlock system and Keyless system. In terms of features, the Suzuki e-Access has the upper hand over the Honda Activa e.