Honda Activa e: & QC1 To Be Launched At Auto Expo 2025 – Expected Prices

Honda Activa e: has a claimed range of 100 km per charge and it features swappable battery technology

In late November 2024, Honda unveiled its debut electric two-wheelers for the Indian market in Bengaluru. The Activa e: combines design elements from the internationally renowned Honda CUV e: and the popular IC-engine Activa, featuring swappable battery technology. Alongside it, Honda introduced the QC1, a more budget-friendly model with certain feature trade-offs.

Much like the CUV e:, the Activa e: utilizes a dual-battery system featuring Honda Power Pack India units, enabling effortless battery swaps for extended convenience. Designed as an electric counterpart to a standard 110 cc scooter, the Activa e: is powered by an electric motor that delivers a peak output of 6 kW.

The Honda Activa e: achieves a top speed of 80 kmph, utilizing the same motor as the CUV e:. It comes equipped with a seven-inch TFT instrument console as well. For those seeking a budget-friendly alternative, the Honda QC1 is available, featuring an LCD display in its lower variants. Unlike the Activa e:, the QC1 is fitted with a fixed battery, delivering an estimated range of 80 km per charge.

The Activa e: features three riding modes tailored to suit varying preferences and road conditions. Positioned as a direct competitor to the Ola S1 series, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, and the newly launched Ather Rizta, it aims to carve a significant niche in the burgeoning electric scooter segment. While official pricing details will be announced at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, reservations have already begun at select locations for a token amount of Rs. 1,000. Deliveries are slated to commence in February. We can expect the prices to hover around Rs. 90,000 to Rs. 1,10,000 (ex-showroom).

Honda has established 84 battery swap stations across Bengaluru, catering to its swappable battery models. Initially, these electric scooters will debut in New Delhi and Mumbai with gradual expansion to other major cities. Honda plans to utilize its existing Red Wing dealership network for sales operations, ensuring widespread accessibility.

Meanwhile, the fixed-battery variant will be introduced nationwide with designated authorized outlets handling all service-related requirements.