Honda Activa e, QC1 Price Announced In India – Starts At Rs. 90,000

The Activa e uses Honda’s swappable battery technology while the QC1 comes with a fixed battery pack

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have launched the Activa e and QC1 at price points of Rs 1.17 lakh and Rs 90,000 (Both ex-showroom, Bengaluru), respectively, in the Indian market. The Activa e uses Honda’s swappable battery technology while the QC1 comes with a fixed battery pack. Honda Active EV will be available in three cities in Phase 1 with deliveries starting in Bengaluru from February 2025 and in Delhi & Mumbai from April 2025 onwards. On the other hand, Honda QC1 will be sold in six cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh.

Both the e-scooters can be booked by paying a nominal amount of Rs 1,000 only. The duo is available in five colourways namely Pearl Serenity Blue, Pearl Misty White, Matt Foggy Silver Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, and Pearl Shallow Blue. The Activa e as well as the QC1 are offered with a 3-year/50,000 km standard warranty along with the complimentary Care Package, which provides 3-free periodic maintenance services and free roadside assistance (RSA) for the first year and a 24×7 dedicated call centre facility.

Honda has also presented a Care Plus Package on the purchase of both EVs with pan-India validity. Priced at Rs 9,900, it brings multiple benefits like a 5-year annual maintenance contract (AMC) for worry-free service, 5-year RSA, and 5-year warranty (3-year standard + 2-year extended).

Honda Activa e boasts a 7.0-inch TFT display with the Honda RoadSync Duo app as standard. Powered by two portable battery packs of 1.5 kWh, known as Honda Mobile Power Pack e:, it has a range of 102 km on a full charge. For customers opting for BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service), Honda is offering a monthly plan of Rs 1,999 with usage of 40 km/day. The second plan is a bit expensive at Rs 3,599 per month with usage of 100 km/day.

The Activa e houses an advanced in-house developed electric motor which develops top power of 8 bhp which propels it to do the 0-60kmph sprint in just 7.3 seconds while clocking a top speed of 80 kmph. As for the QC1, it packs a 1.5 kWh fixed battery pack with a range of 80 km on a single charge. The QC1 can be charged from 0 to 80% in 4 hours 30 minutes, with a full charge taking 6 hours and 50 minutes.

Honda QC1 is equipped with an in-wheel electric motor which generates a peak power of 2.4 bhp with a top speed of 50 kmph. Some of the notable features onboard are a 5-inch all-info LCD, USB Type-C outlet and 26-litre under-seat storage space.