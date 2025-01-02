Honda Activa e: & QC1 Bookings Open In India, Price Reveal Soon

Honda Activa e: offers swappable battery technology and it boasts a claimed riding range of 100 km on a single charge

Towards the end of November 2024, Honda revealed its first-ever electric two-wheelers for India in Bengaluru. The Activa e: draws plenty of styling cues from the global Honda CUV e: and the IC-engined Activa and it comes with swappable battery tech while the QC1 is a more affordable alternative with some limitations.

Similar to the CUV e:, the e-Activa employs a dual-battery system powered by Honda Power Pack India units, facilitating seamless battery swaps. Positioned as an electric alternative to a conventional 110 cc scooter, the Activa e: is equipped with an electric motor capable of producing a peak power output of 6 kW.

It boasts a top speed of 80 kmph, powered by the same motor as the CUV e:. It also features a seven-inch TFT instrument console. For buyers seeking a more economical option, the Honda QC1 provides an alternative with its LCD display in lower variants. Equipped with a fixed battery, the QC1 offers a range of approximately 80 km.

The Activa e: offers three ride modes – Standard, Sport, and Econ and positions itself as a contender against established players like the Ola S1 series, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, and the recently launched Ather Rizta. Official pricing details for this highly anticipated electric scooter will be unveiled this month and the bookings have commenced at select places for a token of Rs. 1,000 ahead of deliveries in February.

Honda has set up 84 battery swap stations across Bengaluru. In the initial phase, these electric models will be launched in New Delhi and Mumbai with plans to expand to other cities. The brand will leverage its existing Red Wing dealership network for sales. Meanwhile, the fixed-battery variant will be rolled out across the country with authorised outlets designated for all service-related needs.

Honda aims to provide a comprehensive ownership experience with three free services in the first year and a standard warranty of 3 years or 50,000 km. Both swappable and fixed-battery models also include a one-year Roadside Assistance (RSA) package. The swapping stations can be accessed through the ‘RoadSync Duo’ application.