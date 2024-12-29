Honda Activa e: Launch At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, Check Expected Price

The Activa e: price will be announced at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 while the bookings start from Jan 1 across the country

Honda Activa e: (EV) had its global premiere on Nov 27, 2024, in the Indian market alongside the all-new QC1 e-scooter. As Honda’s first all-electric scooter, it was introduced with swappable battery packs in Activa e: and Activa e: Honda RoadSync Duo. The Japanese brand will commence the Activa electric bookings from Jan 1, 2025, while the price is expected to be announced later at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, which begins on Jan 17 in New Delhi. Honda will initiate Activa e deliveries from Feb 2025 onwards in the domestic market.

Honda Activa e: will directly rival Hero Vida V2, Bajaj Chetak 2903, Ola S1 X, and TVS iQube, which are sold at an introductory price of Rs 96,000, Rs 95,998, Rs 74,999 and Rs 89,999 (ex-showroom), respectively, in the Indian market. Hence, we expect the Honda Activa e: price to start in the same ballpark at around Rs 80,000 (ex-showroom). The Honda RoadSync Duo variant could be around Rs 5,000-7,000 more expensive than the entry-level variant.

The Activa e: is based on Honda’s best-selling ICE scooter Activa, which is also reflected in the overall design. The e-scooter carries many premium features in the form of all-LED lighting, 12-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a flat footboard, a single-piece dual-tone coloured seat, and a grab handle. Honda Activa e: will be available in five colour options namely Pearl Shallow Blue, Pearl Misty White, Pearl Serenity Blue, Matt Foggy Silver Metallic and Pearl Igneous Black.

Also Read: 2025 Honda Unicorn 160 Launched In India At Rs. 1.19 Lakh

Honda has installed a fully coloured 7-inch TFT instrument console which offers navigation as a standard feature and connectivity to the Honda RoadSync Duo app as optional. There are day and night modes to adjust the brightness of the screen as per the lighting outside. The H-Smart feature also makes its way into the Activa e: with multiple features such as Smart Find, Smart Safe, Smart Unlock and Smart Start.

Honda Activa e: boasts of three riding modes namely Econ, Standard and Sport. The e-scooter is offered with two portable battery packs of 1.5 kWh each, sourced from Honda Power Pack Energy India Pvt. Ltd., which is based in Bengaluru. Honda claims a range of 102 km for the Activa e: on a single charge on the basis of internal testing results. It has a 0-60 kmph sprint time of 7.3 secs with a top speed of 80kmph.

Also Read: New Honda Activa 125 Has Arrived: Top 5 Things You Should Know

Honda will locally produce the Activa e: at its Narsapura factory near Bengaluru in Karnataka. Initially, the Activa electric scooter will only be retailed in three cities namely Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The brand already has Honda Power Pack Exchanger e: (Battery swapping stations) in Bengaluru and Delhi while it is in the process of establishing one in Mumbai soon.