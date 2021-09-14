Honda Activa & Dio To Get New Variants? RTO Documents Leak Online

As per a recent type approval document, Honda Activa and Dio are likely to get new variants or updates in the Indian market very soon

In the scooter section of the Indian two-wheeler market, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is the undisputed leader. Its Activa range, consisting of Activa 6G and Activa 125, dominates the sales charts, while its other scooter models, namely Dio and Grazia, manage to generate fairly strong sales figures as well.

Now, it seems like the Japanese manufacturer is planning to launch new variants of the Activa 6G and Dio in the Indian market. A recent type approval document mentions a total of six variants, two of the former and four of the latter, with only the faintest hint of what to expect. The Activa variants listed in the document are Activa 6G and Activa 6G LED.

Considering that the Activa 6G get all-LED lighting on the DLX (and 20th Anniversary Edition DLX) variant and LED DRLs, LED turn indicators, LED taillights on the STD (and 20th Anniversary Edition STD) variant, we’re not sure what Honda has changed here. The four variants of the Dio listed on the document are – Dio, Dio with digital speedometer, Dio with 3D emblem, Dio with digital speedometer and 3D emblem – each with composite cast wheels.

Currently, Honda Dio gets alloy wheels on the Repsol Edition version and pressed steel wheels on other variants. However, a digital instrument cluster is offered on the DLX and Repsol Edition variants, while the STD variant gets an analogue setup. Honda might also update the styling, but this is just speculation, and we’re hoping to get more information on the matter very soon.

The powertrains of these scooters will remain unchanged; they’ll continue to draw power from a 109.51cc single-cylinder engine. On the Activa, this motor belts out 7.79 PS and 8.79 Nm, while on the Dio, it generates 7.76 PS and 9 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a CVT.

Currently, Honda Activa 6G is priced from Rs. 69,080 to Rs. 72,325, while the price of the Dio ranges from Rs. 64,510 to Rs. 70,408 (all prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi). With the new variants, the price list will be updated as well.