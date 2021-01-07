Honda Activa Becomes The First Scooter To Reach 2.5 Crore Sales Milestone

The Honda Activa has been on sale since 2001 and through the years it has set a number of milestones while introducing new technologies

Honda 2Wheelers India has today announced another milestone for the Activa, the country’s largest selling scooter for many years. The Activa has become the only scooter brand in the history of Indian two-wheeler industry to achieve 2.5 crore unit sales. The Japanese manufacturer entered its first two-wheeler under its own identity back in 2001 as the Activa stepped in to resurrect the scooter space.

The 102 cc Honda Activa in the 2001-02 period came with notable technologies include Honda’s patented puncture resistance and Convenient Independent Lift-up Cover and achieved more than 55,000 unit sales. In the 2004-05 period, the Activa became the market leader and reached one million sales in just 55 months. With improved mileage and bigger 110 cc engine, the second-gen Activa was introduced with industry-first Combi-Brake System.

It helped in the Activa posting 50,000 unit sales a month on regular basis in 2008-09 period. In the 2012-13, the cumulative sales went past the five million mark and mostly units crossed one lakh. The Honda Eco technology (HET) and Activa I were brought in to strengthen its lead at the top and in 2014-15 period, the Activa 125 was launched and it aided in the brand becoming the number one two-wheeler in India.



Its auspicious run continued in 2015-16 as Activa became the first scooter to reach one crore sales. Over the last five years, the Honda Activa gained 1.5 crore more customers to stand at an indomitable feat of 2.5 crore sales mark. In the 2017-18 period, the Activa 5G was launched with new Deluxe variant featuring LED Headlamp and position lamp, digital-analogue meter, and 4-in-1 lock with seat opener switch.

Six months ahead of the deadline, Honda introduced India’s first BSVI scooter as the Activa 6G came into play with 26 new patent applications and 13 per cent more mileage 125 cc version. It also has silent start with patented ACG starter motor, tumble flow technology, idling start stop system, side stand indicator with engine inhibitor and optional 6 year extended warranty along the way.



To celebrate the 20 years of presence, the 20th Anniversary special edition of the Activa debuted a few months ago with visual updates and new paint scheme.