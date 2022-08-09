Honda Activa 7G Teased In India – Here Is What To Expect

The Honda Activa is the best-selling automatic scooter in India and challenges the rivals like the Hero Maestro and the TVS Jupiter

The Honda Activa is a well-known name in India and is currently one of the best-selling two-wheelers in the country. The Japanese carmaker recently teased the new upcoming Honda Activa 7G that will soon be launched in the Indian market. Here are all the details that you should know about the upcoming 2022 Honda Activa 7G in India.

Updated Design

The new Honda Activa 7G is expected to be offered with an updated exterior design including a new design for the LED headlights, new taillights and updated body panels. From what we know far, the Honda Activa 7G will be offered with a sleeker design language that will give the scooter a sharper road presence. Moreover, the new Honda Activa 7G is also expected to get some premium styling elements including a chrome insert at the front. Needless to say, the rear mirrors will get feature a new design while the front cowl on the other hand will be compact and elegant.

Raise the bar with style that is unlike any other. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/u9RwNWe48F — Honda 2 Wheelers (@honda2wheelerin) August 9, 2022

Same Engine

Despite a major update, the new Honda Activa 7G is expected to be offered with the same 110cc petrol motor that churns out 7.68 bhp and 8.79 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a CVT automatic gearbox and features fuel injection for better fuel economy and performance.

New Features

With the launch of the new Activa 7G, Honda is expected to offer many new features like a semi-digital instrument console, all LED lights, optional Bluetooth connectivity, and more. We won’t be surprised to see the Activa 7G being offered with mobile connectivity features and in-built GPS tracking. Other features like a combined braking system, electric start, external fuel filler cap, and multi-functional key console will also be offered with the Honda.

Launch Date And Rivals

The new Honda Activa 7G is expected to hit the showrooms in late 2022 around the festive season. Once launched in India, the scooter will take on the rivals like the TVS Jupiter, Hero Pleasure+, and Hero Maestro Edge 110