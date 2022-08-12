Honda Activa 7G Teased Again Revealing Design; Launch Soon

Honda Activa 7G will launch soon in India with possible updates including front disc brake and alloy wheels; no performance changes are likely

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has released the second teaser image of what looks like the seventh generation Activa for the domestic market. It comes just a few days after the launch of the CB300F naked streetfighter. While the previous teaser image showed the headlamp and handlebar of the upcoming scooter, the new teaser image reveals more details of the front fascia.

The front apron and its design elements look similar to the Activa 6G and it makes us wonder whether the upcoming scooter is just a special edition or an all-new model. The headlamp and handlebar design teased also look identical to that of the Activa 6G. The Honda badge is finished in golden colour, as does the chrome element on the apron.

The exterior is done up in a matte green shade and it blends well with the golden accents. The shape of the front fender as well as the sharp nose is carried over from the existing 6G. We can expect the inclusion of a new alloy wheel design and the features list could gain a new digital instrument console while Bluetooth connectivity could also be available in the top-spec trim.

We do not expect any performance changes to accompany the new scooter though as the familiar 109.51 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected air-cooled BSVI compliant engine will likely continue to be utilised developing a maximum power output of 7.68 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 8.79 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm. It is connected to a continuously variable transmission.

The powertrain could get a refined silent start system and possible an intuitive idle start/stop system for additional fuel saving. Considering that it took only two years for the Japanese two-wheeler giant to launch the sixth generation Activa, the timeline could not be more coincidental for a new generation. The Activa 6G was introduced in January 2020.

The top-spec variant of the Honda Activa 7G, or the limited edition 6G, could gain a front disc brake too for better stopping duties.