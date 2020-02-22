Honda Activa 6G Vs Activa 5G – Key Differences Explained In Video

Honda recently launched the BS6 Activa 6G in India, and we compared it with Activa 5G in this exclusive video

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India launched the BS6-compliant version of the Activa called the Activa 6G last month at a starting price of Rs 63,912. The changes on the new scooter, as compared to the outgoing BS4 Activa 5G are not just limited to BS6-compliance, but go a little deeper than that. Let’s compare the newest generation of the Activa scooter to its predecessor to see what improvements have been made to the country’s best selling scooter –

Dimensions

In terms of size, the Honda Activa 6G has grown over the Activa 5G in length by 72 mm, has a 22 mm longer wheelbase, and a best-in-class ground clearance of 171 mm. The kerb weight of the BS6 scooter has been reduced by 2 kg as compared to its BS4 iteration, however, the outgoing Activa 5G is 13 mm wider and 2 mm taller than the new Activa 6G.

Take a look at the exact dimensions of the new BS6 Activa 6G, in comparison with the outgoing BS4 Activa 5G –

Dimensions Honda Activa 6G Honda Activa 5G Length 1833 mm 1761 mm Width 697 mm 710 mm Height 1156 mm 1158 mm Wheelbase 1260 mm 1238 mm Ground Clearance 171 mm 153 mm Kerb Weight 107 kg 109 kg

Features

Honda has equipped the Activa 6G with a telescopic front fork and a larger 12-inch front wheel as compared to Activa 5G’s 10-incher. The new scooter also gets a pass light switch and external fuel filler cap that can be opened via a switch near the keyhole. Apart from that, the updated Activa 6G gets the ‘Silent Start’ system, also seen on the bigger Activa 125.

On the flip side, the digital-analogue speedometer that came with the Activa 5G has been replaced by an analogue speedometer on the new Activa 6G.

Powertrain

Powering the Activa 6G is a BS6-compliant 109.51 cc single-cylinder motor which comes with a fuel-injection system, unlike the BS4 109.19 cc engine of the Activa 5G. Motor on the BS4-spec scooter which was a carbureted unit. However, the power output has gone down from 7.96 hp at 7500 rpm to 7.79 hp at 7500 rpm, while the torque is also decreased by 0.21 Nm from 9 Nm at 5500 rpm, to 8.79 Nm at 5250 rpm.

Design and Colours

In terms of design, a layman would likely not be able to differentiate the two scooters. The Activa 5G came with a split LED headlamp with an LED DRL placed on the top of the main headlamp, as a separate unit. However, the Activa 6G gets the DRL integrated into the LED headlamp. Aside from these changes and the badging of course, there’s not much that sets the two scooters apart in terms of styling.

The new Activa 6G retains the Activa 5G’s Pearl Spartan Red, Dazzle Yellow Metallic, Black, Pearl Precious White, Matte Axis Grey Metallic paint schemes, while gets a new Glitter Blue Metallic paint scheme.

Price

Variant Activa 6G Price Activa 5G Price Standard Rs 55,934 Rs 63,912 Deluxe Rs 57,799 Rs 65,412

Honda offered the Activa 5G at a starting price of Rs 55,934 for the Standard variant, and Rs 57,799 for the Deluxe variant. However, the in order to make the scooter BS6-compliant, the price has been hiked between by Rs 7,978 for the Standard trim, and Rs 7,613 for the Deluxe variant, which now cost Rs 63,912 and Rs 65,412 (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively.