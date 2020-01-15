BS6 Honda Activa 6G Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 63,912

Honda Activa 6G uses a 109.19 cc BSVI engine with Fi technology and new features such as external fuel filler and telescopic front forks

Honda 2Wheelers India has finally introduced the BSVI compliant version of its highly popular Activa in the domestic market and it has been priced at Rs. 63,912 for Std while it goes up to Rs. 65,412 for Deluxe variant (both prices, ex-showroom). The scooter has long been criticised for not receiving any major upgrades but this time around, things have certainly changed for good.

In the middle of working strenuously to meet the BSVI deadline, two-wheeler companies have stepped up to the plate and used the opportunity for granted to bring in new technologies as well as features.

The Activa has remained untouched as the most sold scooter in the domestic scenes for several years and the 6G is expected to further extend its advantage over its rivals. The 125 cc Activa became the first Honda produce to receive BSVI updates a little while ago and some of the noticeable additions have indeed been applied on to the Activa 6G.

Video:

It has gained the Silent Start technology, which is basically automatic start/stop while in idle conditions along with ESP (Enhanced Smart Power) for optimised performance and improved economy, and the latest take on the proven HET technology. The Japanese manufacturer had applied for 26 patents on the BSVI Activa 125 and as many as 20 are on-board the Activa 6G as well.

It does get a handful of cosmetic updates including new LED headlamp, revised front apron, new LED Daytime Running Light, premium chrome touches, new seats with better cushioning, redesigned turn indicators, possible graphic updates and inclusion of new features to justify the increase in price tag. Other highlights are double lid external fuel filling and 12-inch front tyre. The fuel economy has improved by 10 per cent over the outgoing Activa 5G.

As for the performance, the existing 109.19 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine is equipped with PGM-FI (Programmed Fuel Injection) to meet the stringent emission regulations and improved fuel efficiency. The engine produces 7.96 PS power and 9 Nm of torque, mated to an improved auto transmission.

Mechanically, the Honda Activa 6G uses new telescopic front forks and rear monoshock. Braking duties are handled by front disc and rear drum brakes with CBS as standard. The instrument console is also subjected to revision with added information like real-time mileage and distance-to-empty.

The six colour options on offer for the Honda Activa 6G are Glitter Blue Metallic, Pearl Spartan Red, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Precious White, Black and Dazzle Yellow Metallic. The seat size of the 6G has grown by 22 mm to 692 mm while the wheelbase has increased by 22 mm to 1,260 mm and the ground clearance has been raised by 18 mm at 171 mm. The underseat storage stands at 18 litres this time around.