Honda Activa 6G & Activa 125 Prices Increased – New Price List Inside

The Honda Activa nameplate has received enormous success in the country since its arrival in 2001, and recently became the first scooter to achieve 2.5 crore unit sales

Honda Activa is the best-selling scooter in the Indian market, and this has been the case for as long as we can remember. The scooter’s popularity only seems to grow with time. However, following the market trend, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has decided to hike the price of India’s favourite scooter, across the entire range.

The prices of both the Activa 6G as well as the Activa 125 have been increased, and while the former has become dearer by Rs 907 to Rs 1,152, the latter’s price bump ranges between Rs 1,159 to Rs 1,281. Take a look at the variant-wise price list of both the 2021 Activa 6G and Activa 125 in the table below –

Variant New Price* Old Price* Activa 6G STD Rs 66,799 Rs 65,892 Activa 6G 20th Year Anniversary STD Rs 68,299 Rs 67,392 Activa 6G Deluxe Rs 68,544 Rs 67,392 Activa 6G 20th Year Anniversary Deluxe Rs 70,044 Rs 68,892 Activa 125 Drum Rs 70,629 Rs 69,470 Activa 125 Drum Alloy Rs 74,198 Rs 72,970 Activa 125 Disc Rs 77,752 Rs 76,471

*All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi

The entry-level Activa 6G STD and 20th Year Anniversary STD earlier cost Rs 65,892 and Rs 68,299 respectively, but have now become dearer by Rs 907, and will set you back by Rs 66,799 and Rs 68,299 (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi) respectively.

On the other hand, the Activa 6G Deluxe previously retailed at Rs 67,392, while the Activa 6G 20th Year Anniversary Deluxe cost Rs 68,892. Prices of these two variants have been increased by Rs 1,152 each, and are now priced at Rs 68,544 and Rs 70,044 (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi) respectively.

Prior to the price hike, the Activa 125 was retailed at a base price of Rs 69,470, going up to Rs 76,471. However, the 125 cc scooter is now priced between Rs 70,629 – Rs 77,752. Powering the scooter is a 124 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that belts out 8.29 PS of max power at 6500 rpm, and has a peak torque output of 10.3 Nm, which is delivered at 5000 rpm. The transmission duties are handled by a CVT.

On the other hand, the Activa 6G comes equipped with a 109.51 cc single-cylinder motor that generates 7.8 PS of power, and 9 Nm of torque. The Honda Activa recently also became the first scooter to reach 2.5 crore sales milestone in India.