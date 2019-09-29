Honda Activa 5G 110 VS 2019 TVS Jupiter Grande: Comparison

Find out how the newly launched updated Jupiter Grande Edition scores against its popular 110cc opponent – The Activa 5G

TVS Motors has recently launched the 2019 Jupiter Grande Edition in India with few cosmetic updates and the addition of new SmartXonnect technology (Bluetooth connectivity feature) which debuted with the Ntorq 125. The Grande Edition already comes with many class-leading features including a full LED headlamp, telescopic suspension setup and the addition of new SmartXonnect technology has taken the game to a whole new level.

The Jupiter Grande 110 rivals directly against the likes of the Honda Activa 5G. The Activa 5G is already India’s best selling scooter amongst the 110cc contenders and gets plenty of features to keep the customers happy.

2019 TVS Jupiter Grande Edition VS Honda Activa 5G: Styling Comparison

The 2019 Jupiter Grande Edition looks identical to the standard Jupiter variant but gets few additional features. To begin with, the Jupiter Grande Edition features a full LED headlamp that replaced the halogen headlamp unit that you will generally find in the standard Jupiter variant.

The 2019 Grande Edition gets an exclusive Tech Blue colour scheme. The other changes include a chrome garnishing on the front fender and at the rearview mirrors, premium maroon coloured cross-stitched seat, beige interior panels and machined dual-tone alloy wheels.

The 2019 Jupiter Grande Edition also features a new SmartXonnect technology. The new SmartXonnect technology connects the riders Android or iOS smartphone with the scooter via an app. This app lets the ride access features like call and text notification, overspeeding alert and trip detail. The information is showcased on the same digital screen positioned under the analog speedometer unit of the scooter.

On the other hand, Honda unveiled the Activa 5G at the 2018 Auto Expo and it received few minor cosmetic and mechanical updates. The Activa 5G gets a new variant called Deluxe and features a new semi-digital instrument console that displays the ECO-Speed Indicator besides the service due indicator.

The updated Activa 5G also features a new key slot with seat opener that can also be found in Grazia 125. Some other standard features include a segment-best all-LED headlamp and chrome inserts on the front apron. It also gets two new colour options including metallic yellow and red.

TVS Jupiter Grande Edition VS Honda Activa 5G: Engine Comparison

The TVS Jupiter Grande Edition is powered by the same 109.7cc 4 Stroke, Single cylinder, CVTi, Air Cooled, OHC – BSIV Compliant engine that powers the standard Jupiter variant as well. This unit paired with a CVT gearbox produces about 7.99 ps of peak power at 7,500 rpm and 8.4 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. TVS claims a fuel efficiency of 62 km kmpl.

The Honda Activa 5G, on the other hand, is powered by the same 109cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces about 8PS of peak power at 7500rpm and 9Nm of peak torque at 5500rpm. Just like its rival here the Activa 5G is also paired with a CVT gearbox as well. The Honda Activa 5G claims a fuel efficiency figures of 60 km to a litre of fuel.

Specs TVS Jupiter Grande Edition Honda Activa 5G Displacement 109.7cc 109.1cc Power 8hp at 7,500rpm 8hp at 7,500rpm Torque 8.4Nm at 5,500rpm 9Nm at 5,500rpm

TVS Jupiter Grande Edition VS Honda Activa 5G: Suspension and brakes.

Both the Jupiter Grande Edition and the Activa 5G use an underbone frame chassis. The Jupiter Grande Edition uses a telescopic suspension setup at the front and 3-step adjustable gas-charged monoshock at the rear. The braking duties of the scooter are handled by a disc brake at the front and 130mm drum brake at the rear along with the diamond cut alloywheels. Combined braking system or CBS is offered as standard for the safety of the rider.

The Honda Activa 5G, on the other hand, use a dated trailing arm suspension setup at the front and monoshock setup at the rear. The braking duties of the scooter are handled by a 130mm drum brake at both ends to bring it to a halt. The Activa also gets CBS as standard for the safety of the rider however it doesn’t comes with alloy wheels even as an option.

TVS Jupiter Grande Edition VS Honda Activa 5G: Price Comparison

The TVS Jupiter Grande Edition is priced at Rs 62,346 (ex-showroom Delhi), The Honda Activa 5G is priced at Rs 56,776 (ex-showroom Delhi).

TVS Jupiter Grande Edition VS Honda Activa 5G: Comparison verdict

Both the TVS Jupiter Grande Edition and the Honda Activa 5G are the two most feature-packed 110cc scooters available in India at this moment. The Grande edition, however, offers few extra bits in the form of a disc brake option for the front wheels, new SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity feature and telescopic suspension setup along with large footrest, alloy wheels, external fuel fill lid and lightweight in comparison to Activa 5G. However, the Activa 5G is less expensive than its rival by almost Rs 5,000.