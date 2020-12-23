Honda Activa 20th Anniversary Special Edition Detailed In Live Pics

Honda Activa 20th Anniversary Special Edition comes in two colour schemes and cosmetic updates to celebrate two decades since the debut of the popular scooter

Towards the closure of last month, Honda 2Wheelers India introduced the limited edition version of its highly popular Activa 6G in the domestic market. Dubbed the 20th anniversary Special Edition, as the name suggests, it is to celebrate two decades since the debut of the all-conquering model which currently is the most-sold scooter in the country.

Over the last six generations, the Honda Activa certainly dominated the sales charts as it the undisputed best-sellers for many years and it played a major role in scooter sales reaching newer height locally. The Activa has been responsible for garnering more than two crore unit sales and the special edition stands in honour of its achievements.

The Activa has been a well equipped, no frills scooter with decent looks and more importantly fuel economical and affordable to lure in Indian customers. The Honda Activa 20th Anniversary Special Edition has been priced at Rs. 66,816 and Rs. 68,316 for the base variant and Deluxe trim respectively (both ex-showroom, Gurugram).

In the live images, you could clearly see the cosmetic updates it has gone through to differential itself from the regular variant. And just as with any limited-run model, it only gets cosmetic updates as no changes have been made underneath the skin. It continued to be powered by a 110 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine kicking out 8 bhp maximum power and 8.79 Nm of peak torque.

Offered in a unique Matte Brown colour scheme, it features chrome accents up front, embossed 20th anniversary logo, special golden Activa logo and graphics, new stripes, brown inner cover and seats, along with grab rail, blackened crankcase cover and black alloy wheels. It is also available in Pearl Nightstar Black colour as you can see in the images with match rear grab rail.

Since its debut back, the Activa has brought in new advancements to the scooter segment. It was the first model equipped with a combined braking system back in 2009 while the sixth generation saw unprecedented number of patent filing with it. The Honda Eco Technology (HET) was introduced in 2013.