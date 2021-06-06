Honda Activa 125, X-Blade & Hornet 2.0 Could Get Bluetooth Connectivity

Honda RoadSync name has been trademarked in India hinting that the Bluetooth connective technology could be incorporated in its two-wheelers in the near future

In the international markets, Honda’s two-wheeler division sells some of its models with the RoadSync connectivity based technology. Earlier this year, the Japanese auto giant has filed for a trademark implying that it could be introduced in models like Hornet 2.0, Activa 125, X-Blade and Grazia – incorporated into their all-digital instrument console.

The trademark for Honda’s ‘RoadSync’ has already been approved a couple of months ago and we can presume that the technology is currently being evaluated or taken a step deeper into incorporation perhaps? In recent years, motorcycles and scooters are equipped with Bluetooth technology giving more convenience and better access to a lot of information.

With Honda being a top-tier manufacturer, equipping its lineup of scooters like Activa could help in expanding the range further as 125 cc models like TVS Ntorq and Suzuki Access have already hit the ground and running. The bewildered market scenario over the last year or so has led to multiple price hikes on every single model.

Thus, incorporating RoadSync may not come at a slightly higher cost for Honda but it’s too early to judge. The Honda RoadSync is basically a smartphone application that works in tandem with Honda’s Smartphone Voice Control system giving access to calls, messages, hands-free message replies by voice commands, controlling music, opening Google Maps for turn-by-turn navigation and so on.

The technology is already available in the Honda H’ness CB350 introduced late last year and is sold through BigWing outlets. The RoadSync can be offered as an option to the customers and it improved the safety of the rider as well. Giving Indian customers a hands-free experience is always welcoming and we can expect Honda to reveal more details about it sooner rather than later.

In India, Honda has the Activa as the best-selling scooter and in many months, it ends up as the most sold two-wheeler in the country by beating Hero Splendor and adding in a new Bluetooth technology may help in garnering more buyers.