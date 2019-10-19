2019 Honda Activa 125 Fi BS6 gets cosmetic and updates to the features list as well and it is said to have a very silent start

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India introduced its first BSVI compliant scooter in the domestic market recently as the Activa 125 received necessary updates along with more changes. It is retailed in Standard, Alloy and Deluxe variants and is priced at Rs. 67,490, Rs. 70,990 and Rs. 74,990 respectively (all prices ex-showroom).

As part of ‘The Silent Revolution’ campaign, Honda has released a new TVC for the Activa 125 Fi emphasising the ESP technology with Akshay Kumar at the command. Alongside receiving the BSVI upgrades, the new Activa 125 has also gained revised styling to live up to the competition and bring more customers into its fold.

Moreover, new safety and convenience features are also part of the package. The number of paint schemes in which the Activa 125 Fi BSVI is sold are Rebel Red Metallic, Black, Heavy Grey Metallic, Midnight Blue Metallic, Pearl Precious White and Majestic Brown Metallic.

The instrument cluster is also brand new displaying all the necessary information including clock, service due indication, fuel consumption, range and so on. The Japanese manufacturer has upped the styling factor of the Activa 125 by applying more chrome into the mix and it can be seen on the front apron as well as grab rails.

The Activa 125 logo positioned on the tail lamp gets the chrome finish likewise. The key equipment retailed with the scooter are remote seat hatch, multi-functional ignition key, remote fuel cap opening and LED lamps. It is powered by the same 124 cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine good enough for 8.1 bhp and 10.3 Nm.

It is not just BSVI compliant but fuel injected as well. To make the buying choice more attractive, Honda is also offering extended warranty for six years. The Activa 125 Fi competes against the best-selling Suzuki Access 125, Honda Grazia, TVS Ntorq and others.