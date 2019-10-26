Honda Activa 125 BSVI Buyer From Satna (MP) Makes Full Payment In Coins

In an interesting episode that has come to light, a buyer of the Honda Activa 125 BSVI model from Satna (Madhya Pradesh) has made the entire payment in coins

The Honda Activa has been the largest selling scooter brand for time immemorial. Many Indian two-wheeler buyers have picked up an Activa over every other comparable model due to its decent build quality, high mileage, low maintenance and smooth engine. Currently, the most potent model in the scooter lineup is the Honda Activa 125, which is available with a BSVI engine.

Given the huge popularity of the Honda Activa models, it doesn’t surprise us to know that many buyers of this rather iconic scooter chose to take deliveries of their new vehicle on the auspicious day of Dhanteras recently. However, out of all these new customers of the scooter, one Mr Rakesh Kumar Gupta stands out for making the entire payment for his new Honda Activa 125 BSVI scooter through coins.

Mr Gupta purchased his new Honda Activa 125 BSVI model from Krishna Honda dealership in Panna Naka, Satna (Madhya Pradesh). It took the dealership more than 3 hours to count the coins received from the buyer. Most of these coins were in the denomination of Rs.10 and Rs.5.

Commenting on the purchase of his new Honda Activa 125 BSVI model, Mr. Gupta said “Like many, Diwali is biggest auspicious occasion for my family and me. This Dhanteras, I had decided to buy Activa 125BSVI to make my daily commuting easier as nothing compares to the legacy of Honda. I am very happy and excited to be a part of this Quiet Revolution”

The Honda Activa 125 BSVI scooter recently went on sale in as many as three variants –

Standard, Alloy and Deluxe. The 125cc scooter can be bought in any of the 4 colour options, viz. Rebel Red Metallic, Midnight Blue Metallic, Heavy Grey Metallic and Pearl Precious White.

The Honda Activa 125 has been priced at a starting price of Rs 67,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Alloy and Disc variants cost Rs 74,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and Rs. 74,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively. The scooter is being offered with a 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty).