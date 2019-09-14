Honda Activa 125 BS6 Launched – 5 Things To Know

The updated BS6 compliant Honda Activa 125 gets a host of new cosmetic and mechanical updates

Honda has launched the fuel-injected Activa 125 BS6 model in India recently. The Activa 125 BS6 variant prices start from Rs 67,490 making it almost Rs 6,800 costlier than the previous generation model. The Activa 125 BS6 is available in three variants and their deliveries will commence from the end of this month.

Here are the 5 things that you need to know about the new Honda Activa 125 BS6

1. Cosmetic updates

The Honda Activa BS6 model may look similar to the BS4 variant but take a closer look and you will realise that it has received a few cosmetic updates. The scooter gets a sharper-looking halogen headlamp cluster and a redesigned front apron.

The side panels feature a new chrome trim element while the taillamp unit too gets a chrome treatment to add a more premium appeal. The Activa 125 BS6 variant is available in four colours – Rebel Red Metallic, Midnight Blue Metallic, Heavy Grey Metallic, and Pearl Precious White.

2. New Features

The Activa 125 BS6 variant features a ‘noiseless’ starter system. The scooter uses an AC generator/alternator to start the engine instead of a conventional starter motor. The scooter also gets an idling start-stop system that automatically switches the engine off at traffic lights and other brief halts.

It now also gets a fuel filler cap that was missing in the previous generation scooter. The new-gen scooter also received a pass switch and a spacious front glove box.

3. Engine and details

The Activa 125 BS6 variant is powered by a 124cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. The unit produces about 8.29PS of peak power at 6500rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5000 rpm. The scooter now produces 0.34PS less power than its predecessor.

Specifications Honda Activa 125 BS6 Displacement 124 cc Max Net Power 6.10 kW @ 6500 rpm Max Net Torque 10.3 N-m @ 5000 rpm Bore 50.0 mm Stroke 63.1 mm Fuel System PGM-Fi Compression Ratio 10.0±0.2 Air Filter Type Viscous Paper Filter Starting method Kick/Self

4. Updated Instrument cluster

Like we already mentioned above the Activa 125 gets a new semi-digital instrument cluster. The unit provides plenty of additional information like distance to empty, real-time fuel efficiency and average fuel efficiency.

It also gets a new trip meter, side-stand indicator with engine inhibitor that stops the engine from starting when the side stand is on, digital clock, an eco indicator, and a service due indicator. The updated instrument cluster also gets a malfunction light as well.

5. Prices and availability

The Activa 125 BS6 base variant is priced at Rs 67,490 (ex-showroom), the mid-spec alloy wheel variant is priced at Rs 70,990 (ex-showroom), the top-end Deluxe version is priced at Rs 74,490 (ex-showroom). The Activa 125 BS6 variants will arrive at the Honda dealership towards the end of this month.