Honda Activa 125 BS-VI: 7 Things You Need To Know

In addition to the mechanical tweaks to make it BS-VI compliant, the new Activa 125 also has plenty of changes in terms of design and features

Over the years, the Honda Activa has been one of the best-performing two-wheelers in India. The scooter let the company ground a firm position among the highest-selling offerings in India. And as the emission norms are set to change in the coming year, the company has now come out with the new model that will be compliant with the same.

Hence here are 7 things you should know about the latest offering.

1. New Engine

According to Honda, the new Activa 125 has been developed with as many as 26 new patent applications. The new iteration if the engine, while having the same displacement, now produced less power – 8.1hp. The scooter now features PGM-FI (Programmed Fuel Injection) and Honda’s Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology that the company claims “optimises energy output by maximising efficient combustion.”

In addition to this, the scooter also tweaked the inlet port shape and has even made the combustion chamber on the scooter more compact. This is claimed to result in a 13 per cent increase in fuel efficiency as well.

2. Exteriors

In terms of styling tweaks, the new Activa 125 gets a restyled headlamp that looks sharper. The visor is not flat anymore and also newly designed is the apron. In addition to this, the side panels now get additional chrome treatment. However, like the BS-IV version, the new model, too, is made out of metal.

3. Features

The new 125 comes with a ‘noiseless’ starter system that operated by using an AC generator to start the scooter instead of the conventional stator, which makes gear meshing noise. The scooter also gets a new idle start-stop system.

This is in addition to an external fuel filler cap, a pass-light switch and a front glove box, all of which too, has been added. Another noteworthy feature is the addition of a side-stand-down indicator with an engine inhibitor, which prevents the motor from starting while the side stand is down.

4. New Instrument Cluster

The inclusion if FI lets the scooter have an ECU. Hence the new instrument cluster provides additional information like distance to empty, real-time fuel efficiency, and average fuel efficiency. It also ships with a new trip meter, side-stand indicator, and service due indicator.

5. Variants

The Activa 125 is available in three variants that include Standard, Alloy and Deluxe. The Standard is priced at Rs 67,490, while Alloy and Deluxe cost Rs 70,990 and Rs 74,490, respectively. While a starting price of Rs 67, 490 might be a bit on the higher side, most vehicles will be subjected to a similar hike when new emissions-compliant models are launched.

6. More models to follow

Hero, which announced the BS-VI version of Her Splendor i-Smart became the first two-wheeler manufacturer in the country to introduce a BS-VI compliant motorcycle. The company is soon expected to launch the rest of its portfolio in tandem with the upcoming norms.

7. Competition

In the domestic market, the Honda Activa 125 goes up against some of the most popular models like the Suzuki Access 125 and the TVS Ntorq 125 that has created a stir in the segment. Also competing in the segment in terms of pricing are the Hero Maestro Edge 125 and Honda Grazia.