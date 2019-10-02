Honda retailed 4,55,892 units domestically in September 2019 while the exports stood at 29,767 units

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India managed to garner a cumulative sales of 4,85,659 units in September 2019. The domestic sales stood at 4,55,892 units while the exports were recorded at 29,767 units last month. During the same month in 2018, Honda retailed 5,20,397 units and it goes on to show the deficit of 64,505 units.

The Japanese manufacturer has stated that the customer sentiment is turning positive and it could be witnessed in the opening Navaratri days. The entire automobile industry is reeling on a rough patch and there is no secret that Honda has been struggling big time as well since the beginning of this year.

However, its sales fortunes are expected to be revived during this festive season and the closing stages of the year. The Japanese manufacturer has announced Honda Festive Dhamaka to lure in new customers as they can avail benefits of up to Rs. 11,000. It includes Rs. 8,900 benefit on purchase through special retail finance scheme against general market finance.

The limited period free enrolment of Honda Joy Club can enable benefits of up to Rs. 2,100. The online scheme in partnership with PayTim includes benefits and cashback of up to Rs. 7,000. Honda has teamed up with Pine Labs for the first time to allow for customer purchase through debit and credit cards of over ten banks with EMI options.

Last month, Honda launched its first BSVI compliant scooter in India, the Activa 125. It gets fuel injection technology and a host of cosmetic updates. The deliveries of the scooter have commenced across the country. In September 2019, Honda also established four skill enhancement centres at Asansol, Dehradun, Palakkad and Mangaluru.

It inaugurated two new safety driving education centre in Calicut and Vijayawada and organised National Road Safety Awareness programs in multiple cities. The IDEMITSU HondaTen10 Racing team, on the other hand, won its fifth consecutive Pro Stock 165 cc Triple Crown this season.

It also made its presence felt in the Pro Stock 201-300cc category with a win in the 2019 season of Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship.