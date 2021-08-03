Honda 2W Reduces The Gap To Hero MotoCorp In July 2021

Honda 2Wheelers India posted 3,85,533 cumulative sales in the month of July 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 66 per cent

Honda 2Wheelers India released an official statement on the sales performance of the company in the month of July 2021. Hot on the heels of the two-wheeler industry moving in the right direction towards recovery, the Japanese manufacturer has kicked off the second quarter of this financial year with a bang with incremental sales numbers.

The second-largest two-wheeler manufacturer posted 3,85,533 unit sales last month with a YoY volume increase of 66 per cent compared to the same period twelve months ago. The domestic tally stood at 3,40,133 units while 45,400 units were exported to foreign countries. In contrast, Hero MotoCorp reported a 12 per cent YoY decline in sales during the month of July 2021.

The company registered 4,54,398 units last month as against 5,20,104 units in July 2020. Hero sold 4,24,126 units of motorcycles as against 4,84,260 units during the same period last year while sales of scooters stood at 30,272 units as against 35,844 units. The domestic market showed a decline of over 16 per cent to 4,29,208 units.

In comparison, 5,12,541 units were registered during the corresponding month last year. The gap between Hero MotoCorp and Honda 2Wheelers India has certainly come down but can the latter keep the momentum this way? It will have to be waited and seen. Honda has the Activa as its top-selling two-wheeler in the country for a very long time.

Hero, on the other hand, has the Splendor entry-level commuter motorcycle as its bestseller. As for the exports, the brand saw a volume increase of 200 per cent to 25,190 units in July 2021 as against 7,563 units during the same period last year. The company recently expanded its global presence as it started retail sales in Mexico.

Products such as Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T, Hunk 190, Hunk 160R, Hunk 150, Eco 150 TR, Eco 150 Cargo, and Ignitor 125, and the Dash 125 scooter were introduced there. In the domestic scene, Hero launched the Xtec variant of the Glamour and the updated Maestro Edge 125. Their impact on the sales numbers will be witnessed in the coming months. Meanwhile, Honda is planning to introduce the Hornet 2.0 based NX200 adventure motorcycle on August 19.