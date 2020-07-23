Honda 2W Offering Attractive EMI Scheme On Activa, Shine, Grazia, Dio

Under the new EMI offer, buyers will now be able to purchase Honda Activa 6G or Honda Shine by paying 50 per cent EMI for a period of 3 months

As the dealerships have started reopening, manufacturers are working on bringing sales numbers back to normal by introducing exciting deals and new payment schemes to make purchasing a vehicle easier for the buyer in this economic slump. One such manufacturer is Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, which is offering some special schemes on the purchase of its new scooters and motorcycles

The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has signed an agreement with IDFC First as well as HDFC Bank. The banks will be offering loan to buyers who are looking to purchase either the Honda Activa 6G or the Honda Shine. Buyers who opt to get their new Activa 6G or Shine financed from IDFC First or HDFC Bank, will have to pay only 50 per cent of EMI for the first three months of the tenure of 36 months. Moreover, the banks will be offering buyers 95 per cent of the total loan amount.

Credit card holders who wish to purchase a Honda two-wheeler, will also be getting some additional benefits. If you’re an SBI credit card holder, you are entitled to a 5 percent cash back on the purchase of a new Honda two-wheeler. It should be noted that this scheme is only available at select Honda dealerships, and is offered with only locally made models including Honda Activa 6G, Grazia, Dio, Shine, SP 125, Livo as well as the CD 110 Dream.

Honda 2Wheelers also recently launched its digital ‘Online Booking’ platform, through which interested buyers can choose their favourite Honda two wheeler, select the variant, colour, as well as a Honda authorized dealer of their choice, thus, completing their booking in just a few simple steps.

After the verification has been completed, buyers can choose their preferred secured payment option between PayTM, debit or credit card, net banking, BHIM UPI to pay a booking amount of Rs 1,999.

The booking amount is transferred to the buyer’s preferred dealership. When the payment is approved, a Unique Booking Number is sent to the customer via e-mail & SMS. This booking number is to be used for further communication with the dealership.