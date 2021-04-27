Honda Activa took the honours as the most sold two-wheeler for the Japanese manufacturer as 1,99,208 units were sold in the month of March 2021

Honda’s two-wheeler division posted a cumulative domestic tally of 3,95,037 units in the month of March 2021 as against 2,45,716 units during the same period last year with a Year-on-Year volume growth of 71.9 per cent and when compared to the previous month of February, 12.4 per cent sales increase was noted.

At second position, the Japanese brand garnered a total market share of 26.39 per cent with a drop of 1.95 per cent. The Activa scooter continued to lead the sales table as 1,99,208 units were recorded against 1,14,757 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY volume jump of 36 per cent.

The Unicorn commuter motorcycle posted 23,235 units as against 14,466 units during the same period twelve months ago with 61 per cent sales growth. The Dio finished in the fourth position with 22,677 units as against 29,528 units the corresponding month in 2020 with a Year-on-Year negative sales growth of 23 per cent.

Honda Models (YoY) March 2021 Sales March 2020 Sales 1. Activa (74%) 1,99,208 1,14,757 2. CB Shine (36%) 1,17,943 86,633 3. Unicorn (61%) 23,235 14,466 4. Dio (-23%) 22,677 29,528 5. Dream 8,921 5 6. Livo 8,304 15 7. Grazia 6,879 0 8. H’ness CB350 4,302 – 9. Hornet 2.0 2,058 – 10. Xblade 1,476 0 11. CB500X 15 – 12. CBR650R 10 0 13. Africa Twin 9 0

The Dream, on the other hand, finished in the fifth position with 8,921 units as against just 5 units during the same period in 2020 when the health crisis kicked in. The Livo slotted in at sixth with 8,304 units as against just 15 units in March 2020 while Grazia was the third most sold scooter for the brand with 6,879 units last month.

The CB350 range was expanded recently with the addition of the CB350RS scrambler and with the duo, Honda has rapidly been expanding its BigWing outlets across the country. The H’ness CB350 competing directly against the 350 cc Royal Enfield motorcycles and Jawa Classis as well as 42, has its sales tally increasing steadily in recent times.

It recorded 4,302 units last month while the Hornet 2.0 introduced last year posted 2,058 units. The Xblade finished in the tenth position with 1,476 units while the recently launched CB500X saw a dispatch of 15 units. The CBR650R and CB650R gained BSVI compliance only a few weeks ago. The Africa Twin adventure tourer was responsible for adding 9 more units to the total.