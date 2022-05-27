Honda 2W April 2022 Sales – Activa, Shine, Unicorn, Dio, Hornet, CB350

Honda posted 3,18,734 units in April 2022 against 2,40,122 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales increase of 32.7 per cent

Honda 2W India continued to finish second in the overall two-wheeler manufacturers’ standings behind Hero MotoCorp with a cumulative domestic tally of 3,18,734 units against 2,40,122 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales increase of 32.7 per cent. The Japanese manufacturer garnered a market share of 27.75 per cent against 24.13 per cent in April 2021 with a YoY growth of 3.62 per cent – the highest gain in the industry.

The Activa led the pack with a total of 1,63,357 units against 1,09,678 units with a YoY sales increase of 49 per cent and it was the second most sold two-wheeler in India as well behind Hero’s Splendor. The CB Shine commuter motorcycle impressed last month as it recorded 1,05,413 unit sales against 79,416 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY volume surge of 33 per cent.

The Dio scooter posted 16,033 unit sales last month against 17,269 units in April 2021 with YoY negative volume growth of 7 per cent. The Dream finished in the fourth position with 13,844 units in April 2022 against 5,502 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 152 per cent.

Honda Models (YoY) April 2022 Sales April 2021 Sales 1. Activa (49%) 1,63,357 1,09,678 2. CB Shine (33%) 1,05,413 79,416 3. Dio (-7%) 16,033 17,269 4. Dream (152%) 13,844 5,502 5. Unicorn 13,173 – 6. H’ness (8%) 3,204 2,969 6. Grazia (-70%) 1,391 4,600 7. X-blade (399%) 763 153 8. Livo (-82%) 660 3,707 9. Hornet 2.0 (214%) 584 186 10. CB200X 258 – 11. CBR650F (22%) 33 27 12. Africa Twin (1900%) 20 1 13. CB500X (-75%) 1 4

The popular Unicorn nameplate managed a total of 13,173 unit sales to finish in the fifth position. The H’ness CB350 and CB350 RS combined to record a total of 3,204 unit sales last month against 2,969 units in April 2021 with a YoY sales increase of 8 per cent. The Grazia slotted in at sixth with 1,391 units against 4,600 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY sales decline of 70 per cent.

The X-Blade finished a place behind in seventh with 763 units against 153 units with a massive growth of 399 per cent. The Livo commuter registered 660 units last month against 3,707 units with a YoY drop of 82 per cent while the Hornet 2.0 could only manage 584 units against 186 units with a growth of 214 per cent.

The CB200X finished in the tenth position with 258 units and the high-end CBR650F garnered 33 units against 27 units in April 2021 with a growth of 22 per cent. The Africa Twin and CB500X adventure tourers recorded 20 and 1 units respectively.