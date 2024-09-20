Hold Tight!! These 10 New Midsize ICE & e-SUVs Coming In 2025

The midsize electric and ICE SUV segments will see plenty of action in 2025 as new models are waiting to enter the fray

The hotly contested midsize SUV segment (five and seven-seaters) will welcome more new models in the 2025 calendar year as brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Toyota, Renault and Nissan will look to make a strong statement. Here we have explained about their upcoming models:

1&2. 7-Seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara & Toyota Hyryder:

The three-row iterations of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are expected to launch in the first half of the next CY in India. These models will more likely continue to feature the 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol and 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engines with manual and automatic transmission choices. The exterior will get notable revisions to differentiate themselves from their five-seater siblings.

3. Hyundai Creta EV:

Expected to be priced under Rs. 20 lakh, the electrified Creta is currently being tested on public roads and we have shown you many spy images. Based on its ICE counterpart, it will boast a slightly more futuristic design but the features list will be largely carried over. It will likely feature a front-wheel-driven electric motor found in the Kona Electric and expect the claimed range to be over 450 km.

4&5. Maruti Suzuki eVX & Toyota EV:

The flourishing partnership between Maruti Suzuki and Toyota will give rise to their respective debut electric vehicles for the domestic market in 2025. While the eVX will arrive early next year, its Toyota sibling is only expected in H2 2025. Both will be equipped with a 60 kWh battery pack, capable of over 550 km claimed range and they will also be exported to several global markets.

6. Tata Harrier EV:

The electric version of the Tata Harrier will launch in Q1 2025 and it will have several commonalities with the recently launched Curvv EV with the claimed driving range going over 500 km per charge. Furthermore, it will become the first Tata EV to feature a dual electric motor configuration, enabling an e-4WD system.

7&8. Mahindra XUV.e8 & XUV.e9:

The production-spec Mahindra XUV.e8 will reportedly be introduced in H1 2025 and it will draw plenty of inspiration from its conceptual version. However, the equipment list will be akin to the XUV700. It will sit on a dedicated EV platform and expect the range to be well over 450 km. Its coupe version, the XUV.e9, is also bound for next year.

9&10. New Renault Duster & Nissan Midsize SUV:

While several car brands target midsize e-SUV space in 2025, Renault and Nissan will look to bounce back by reentering the midsize ICE segment with new models. The new-gen Duster and its Nissan sibling are expected to use small capacity turbocharged engines and will sit on the heavily localised CMF-B platform.