Highly Attractive Discounts On Sedan You Shouldn’t Miss

Most manufacturers have already announced great deals, discounts, and major benefits to pickup sales this festive season. Here is a list of sedans that are getting benefitted with the festive discounts

The sedan segment is already losing out on the competition majorly because of the shift towards SUVs, and with roads like in India, the extra ground clearance does help. But that cannot be the case always and sedans do offer the best driving dynamics and offer the best boot space as well. So if you are looking to buy a sedan, we are here to help you by providing you information on the best discounts that manufacturers are offering this festive season.

1. Hyundai Verna

The newly launched Verna has a total discount of Rs 30k and this includes discounts and benefits from Hyundai. This may not be much but it is something as we usually don’t see discounts on recently launched products so in that way it is a good deal.

The Hyundai Verna’s exterior is a hit or miss, but the interior will surely surprise you and as typical for a Hyundai product, the feature-list is endless with the top end variants getting ADAS functionalities as well. It comes with 2 petrol engines, out of which one is a naturally aspirated unit that produces 115hp, while the other one is a turbo petrol mill that puts out 160 horses. The transmission options include a 6-speed manual, a CVT and a DCT transmission which are based on the engines and variants.

2. Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The highest selling sedan in the market, Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets a discount of Rs 40k which includes corporate bonus, festival discounts and exchange bonus.

The Dzire is available with a petrol and a CNG option and both use the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 90hp with petrol and 77hp with CNG. The petrol version gets transmission options of a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT, while the CNG model comes with only the 5-speed manual.

3. Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze is the second highest selling sedan in the country, and it can be bought with a total discount of up to Rs 70k. This is a great deal considering the package it is being offered with.

The Honda Amaze went through a generation update and had a facelift last year which has made the interiors feel more premium than the other compact sedans.

It comes equipped with only one petrol engine which is a 1.2-litre iVTEC that produces 90hp and this engine is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission.

4. Skoda Slavia

The Slavia is one of the best handling sedans in the segment and Skoda is offering discounts worth Rs 75k that includes corporate bonus, exchange benefits and festive discounts.

The Skoda Slavia comes with the option of 2 turbo petrol options which are – a 1.0-litre unit that produces 110hp that comes with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter, and a 1.5-litre unit that puts out 150hp and comes mated with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG transmission.

5. Volkswagen Virtus

The Virtus is the unidentical twin of the Slavia as it shares most of the mechanicals with it, but the folks at VW are a little more gracious when it comes to offers as they are giving a total discount of Rs 80k for this festive season.

The Volkswagen Virtus comes with the same turbo petrol engines as the Skoda Slavia and also comes equipped with the same transmission options for the respective engines as mentioned for the Skoda Slavia

6. Honda City

The Honda City has the highest discounts this season and is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 90k. This is a steal deal for what you get with the Honda City.

It comes with only one engine option which is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated iVTEC petrol engine that pumps out 121hp and is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission. There is also a hybrid version on offer, but we do not have many details on the discounts for the hybrid version.