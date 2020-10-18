Highest Navratri Festive Discounts On Hatchbacks – Swift To i20

Check out our list of the top ten hatchbacks in India available with the best deals and discounts during October 2020

With the festive season finally upon us, auto manufacturers in India are busy offering new schemes, deals, and discounts on their vehicles, in order to attract more customers. Some companies have even launched a few limited-edition models, to offer more options to potential buyers. Due to all these brilliant discounts, this is a great time to purchase a new car.

Here, we have listed the top ten hatchbacks with the highest discounts during this Navratra season, ranging from the entry-level Maruti S-Presso to the premium Honda Jazz.

1. Hyundai Elite i20

The Hyundai Elite i20 is scheduled to be replaced by its next-generation model very soon. To clear the remaining stock as much as possible, Hyundai is offering some extremely lucrative discounts on the current-gen i20. There is a cash discount of Rs. 50,000 available on it, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 5,000, which brings the maximum value of benefits to Rs. 75,000.

2. Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen Polo is one of the most fun-to-drive hatchbacks in the Indian market, especially its turbo-petrol variants. The VW hatchback is available with benefits of up to Rs. 68,500; the Polo has a cash discount of up to Rs. 28,500 (depending on the trim level), a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000, and an exchange bonus worth Rs 20,000. There is also a loyalty bonus of up to 15,000 available for existing VW customers.

3. Hyundai Grand i10

The last-generation Hyundai i10 (Grand i10) continues to sell alongside the new generation model (Grand i10 Nios) in the Indian market. The South Korean carmaker is offering some brilliant deals and offers on the car, including a cash discount worth Rs. 40,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000.

4. Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz is the most spacious car in its segment, and is the only hatchback in India to currently offer a sunroof. The latest offers available on it make it an extremely enticing buy! There’s a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 available on the Jazz, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. Select customers can also avail a corporate discount of Rs. 6,000. Existing Honda owners can also get a loyalty bonus worth Rs. 6,000, and an additional Rs. 10,000 exchange benefit.

5. Maruti Celerio

Maruti Suzuki is working on a new-generation model of the Celerio, which is expected to debut soon. As for the current-gen model, it is available with some attractive discounts and offers. The Celerio has a cash discount of Rs. 28,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. A corporate discount worth up to Rs. 5,000 available as well.

6. Datsun Go

Datsun is offering some brilliant discounts on its entire vehicle range in India. The GO hatchback has the most impressive discounts out of all the vehicles in Datsun’s range. The vehicle is available with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

7. Maruti Ignis

Maruti Suzuki Ignis is one of the most funky-looking vehicles in the manufacturer’s arsenal, and is marketed as a ‘Compact Urban SUV’. The little hatchback is currently available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 30,000 (depending on the trim), a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000.

8. Hyundai Santro

Hyundai’s most affordable vehicle in India, the Santro, is available with some pretty substantial discounts, worth up to a maximum value of Rs. 45,000! A cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000 is available on it (Rs. 15,000 on the ‘Era’ trim), along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. There’s also a corporate discount worth Rs. 5,000 on offer, only for select customers.

9. Maruti S-Presso

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso ‘Micro-SUV’ is already an extremely affordable vehicle, and with the additional discounts and offers, it is now an extremely tempting deal. The vehicle has a cash discount of Rs. 23,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 available on it. An exchange bonus worth Rs. 20,000 is also being offered by the company.

10. Maruti Swift

The Swift is one of the most popular cars in the Indian market, and this Navratri, Maruti Suzuki is offering extremely lucrative deals on it. The cash discount on it is worth Rs. 15,000, and the exchange bonus is Rs. 20,000 in value. There is also a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 available for select customers, bringing the maximum value of benefits to Rs. 40,000.