Higher Demand For 2020 Hyundai Creta Diesel Than Petrol

The recently released figures point out that there’s a higher demand for the diesel-powered Hyundai Creta than petrol even though the latter is available in two options

The second generation Hyundai Creta was launched in March and if initial figures are anything to go by, Hyundai seems to be all set to have buyers flocking its showrooms. Of course, all the buzz didn’t translate into sales numbers because of the pathetic situation the country is currently dealing with but that hasn’t kept people from using the company’s online car booking portal to order the new-gen SUV.

A report that surfaced internet recently has revealed a buying trend for the latest-gen ix25, nay, the Creta. It’s reported that more than half of the total bookings that the Creta has received so far is for the diesel variant. This isn’t exactly a surprise if you consider that the demand for diesel SUV’s has pretty much always overshadowed that for petrol-sipping ones.

This revelation comes from none other than Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Marketing and Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. He has been quoted by carandbike as saying, “I’m very happy to inform that 55% of the bookings for Creta are for diesel.”

Interestingly, however, the trend for higher demand for diesel cars has prevailed even though the new-gen Hyundai Creta has been available with two petrol units and one diesel motor. The 2020 Creta is available with a 1.5-litre oil-burner that puts out 110 PS. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic unit.

Meanwhile, the petrol variants on offer include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated motor and a 1.4-litre turbocharged motor that offers 140 PS. Also, the transmission options for the less potent engine include a 6-speed manual and and a CVT. The turbo motor, however, is exclusively on sale with a 7-speed DCT with steering-mounted paddle-shifters. Also, it has been revealed that the demand for the most powerful engine on offer is just about 5.4% of the total sales.

A reason for this is that the prices for the turbo-petrol option start at Rs 16.16 lakh, which is way above the Rs 9.99 lakh that the base diesel and petrol trims command. Like before, the Creta locks horns with the Nissan Kicks and the Kia Seltos.