High Import Duties Could Keep Tesla Away From India, Hints Elon Musk

While it was rumoured that Tesla would launch its Indian operations in 2020, a tweet by CEO Elon Musk signals that the electric carmaker might have no plans to enter our market

Recently, it was reported that Elon Musk, CEO at Tesla, has hinted to an IIT Madras student that his company’s Indian operations would start next year. While this development has set the Indian car aficionados excited, it’s worth mentioning that a new tweet from Musk pretty much contradicts his earlier statement.

Recently, an Indian Twitter user asked Musk when the Tesla models would enter the Indian car market. Unlike what was being expected by many, Musk made no mention of a 2020 launch in his tweet. Instead, his response criticized the Indian government’s high import duties for keeping him from launching the brand in the country.

Elon Musk said that the duties would make his cars unaffordable, which pretty much means that the carmaker isn’t likely to launch its models anytime soon. It may be noted that recently, it was rumoured that the carmaker could bring the Model 3, its most affordable model to the Indian market next month.

There were even reports that the ‘Giga Factory’ that the company would set up in China would be responsible for exporting cars to the Indian market. Also, another tweet from Elon Musk, which came in earlier this year, hinted that the company has been actively talking to the Indian government to relax the procedure to launch vehicles in the Indian market.

However, from the recent tweet, it becomes quite clear that the carmaker is still in two minds about entering our market. In fact, the carmaker could stay away from us until and unless the authorities do something about the exorbitant taxes on imports of CBUs (Completely Built Units).

For the uninitiated, the Tesla Model 3 has a driving range of 386 km for the standard version and 500 km for the long-range model. It can spring from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5 seconds and go on to hit a top speed of 200 kmph. In India, the Model 3 could cost upwards of Rs 70 lakh, that is, if it ever comes to us.