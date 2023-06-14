Hero Xtreme 440R Naked Bike To Launch Next Year In India

Hero Xtreme 440R will reportedly be equipped with the same 440 cc air-cooled engine that will debut in the upcoming Harley-Davidson X440

Hero MotoCorp will introduce the updated version of the Xtreme 160R today in the domestic market with the addition of features such as upside-down front forks and 4V technology to its 163 cc engine. In the existing financial year, the largest two-wheeler producer in the world will have its work cut out as a host of new motorcycles are waiting to be launched.

The 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R will be followed by the new generation Karizma XMR in the coming months while the Hero Passion Plus was reintroduced only a few days ago and the Xtreme 200S 4V will debut soon as well. More importantly, the first motorcycle coming out of its partnership with Harley-Davidson will have its prices announced on July 3, 2023.

Besides the upcoming range of motorcycles and scooters, Hero is also working on a flagship premium portfolio and it will likely comprise three models, at least initially. The Hero Xpulse 400 and the Xtreme 400S (or Karizma 400) might use a new 420 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine and the former will hit showrooms only in early 2025 reportedly.

The dual-purpose adventure tourer as well as the faired supersport were caught testing a while ago. According to a recent report that emerged on the internet, Hero is developing a brand new naked streetfighter that could be dubbed the Xtreme 440R. As you might have guessed, it will be equipped with the same 440 cc single-cylinder engine found in the upcoming Harley-Davidson X440.

The report claims that the Hero Xtreme 440R was showcased to a select group of people and it boasts an aggressive styling with premium bits and pieces. The customer clinic saw the naked motorcycle being presented alongside the HD X440 as the brand was seeking customer feedback on its design. Both motorcycles did not have any branding on them allegedly.

It is worth noting that an all-new 210 cc liquid-cooled engine will debut on the Karizma XMR and thus Hero has three new engine platforms to grab market share in the 200-450 cc space over the next few years. The upcoming Hero Xtreme 440R is said to go on sale next year.