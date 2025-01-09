Hero Xtreme 250R Spotted During TVC Shoot, India Launch On Jan 19

Hero Xtreme 250R will be launched on Jan 19 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi

Hero MotoCorp had unveiled three all-new motorcycles at the EICMA 2024 in Italy. These three bikes namely Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250R and Karizma XMR 250 are all set to debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on January 19. However, ahead of the launch, Hero Xtreme 250R has been spotted in Delhi during its TVC shoot by our friends at Team-BHP. For those asking, the Xtreme 250R will mark Hero’s entry in the quarter-litre (250cc) segment of motorcycles while it is the naked iteration of Karizma XMR 250.

Based on the Xtunt 2.5R concept, it is presented with an angular LED headlamp with integrated LED DRL. The bike flaunts a muscular fuel tank which complements the overall angular design of the motorcycle. At the rear, the number plate is positioned on the swing arm which is something that we see in the big bikes in the European markets.

Sitting on a trellis frame, Hero Xtreme 250R gets a dual-piece stepped up seat with split pillion grab rail. Other styling elements include a rear hugger and an exhaust pipe with silver heat shield. The suspension duties are performed by golden-colored 43mm USD front forks and mono-shock units with preload adjustment at the rear. The bike will boast of disc brakes at front as well as rear, which work in sync with the switchable ABS.

The Xtreme 250R comes with a digital instrument console with lap timer. It will ride on 17-inch wheels with wider tyres. The bike will be powered by a 250cc DOHC 4V LC engine which has been developed from the standard Karizma XMR’s 210cc engine by extending the stroke length. The engine head is retained but the crankcase is a new unit. This engine generates maximum power of 30 bhp at 9,250 rpm and highest torque of 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm. It will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Hero Xtreme 250R will be challenging the likes of KTM 250 Duke and Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 in the Indian market. It could be priced around Rs 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom) as it launches at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. Hero will also launch the Karizma XMR 250 and Xpulse 210 at the same event alongside the Xtreme 250R.

We have also learnt that Hero will also announce the price of the 2025 Destini 125 and Mavrick 440 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. So, expect a blitzkrieg from the home-grown brand in the next few days in the Indian market.