Hero Xtreme 250R Launched In India At Rs. 1.80 Lakh

Hero Xtreme 250R is the brand’s first-ever naked motorcycle in the 250cc segment in the Indian market

Hero MotoCorp has launched the all-new Xtreme 250R in the Indian market at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 for a price tag of Rs. 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Having made its global premiere at the EICMA 2024 in Italy last year, it marks the brand’s debut in the quarter-litre (250cc) of motorcycles in India. The motorcycle challenges the likes of the KTM 250 Duke and Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 in our country.

Based on the Xtunt 2.5R Concept, the Xtreme 250R is the naked version of the Karizma XMR 250 which is also in attendance at the event. The front profile features an angular LED headlight with LED DRL. The bike has a sturdy fuel tank which complements the overall styling. The rear end boasts of an LED tail-lamp cluster while the number plate finds itself mounted on the swingarm, something that we see in big bikes in Europe.

Hero has presented the Xtreme 250R with a stepped up split-seat setup. The pillion grab rail is also offered in a split pattern. The company has left no stone unturned to enhance the road presence of the Xtreme 250R as the exhaust pipe too gets a silver heat shield. There are golden-coloured USD front forks and mono-shock with pre-load adjustment at the rear as a standard suspension setup.

The braking duties are performed by single disc units at the front as well as rear along with a switchable ABS. Riding on 17-inch lightweight wheels, the Xtreme 250R carries a digital instrument cluster with a lap timer as a standard feature. Sitting on a trellis frame, Hero Xtreme 250R has been equipped with wider tyres.

Mechanically, it houses the all-new 250cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which has been developed from Karizma XMR’s 210cc engine with a new crankcase. The head is kept the same while the bore length is increased by 7 mm to achieve higher displacement. The engine belts out top power of 30 bhp at 9250 rpm and peak torque of 25 Nm at 7250 rpm while linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Apart from the Xtreme 250R, Hero MotoCorp has also introduced the Karizma XMR 250, Xoom 160, Xpulse 210 and Vida Z at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Stay tuned for more updates from the motor show.