Hero Xtreme 200S & Xpulse 200T Discontinued, New Xpulse 210 Launch Soon?

Hero is expected to launch as many as four new motorcycles in 2025 including the Xpulse 210 and two quarter-litre offerings

The Hero Xtreme 200S and Xpulse 200T appear to have been discontinued in the domestic market, possibly due to low sales volumes in recent times. The Hero Xtreme 200S featured a fully faired design based on the Xtreme 200R. Meanwhile, the Xpulse 200T was a more road-oriented version of the Xpulse 200. Both models were powered by the same 200 cc unit found in the entry-level adv.

The air-cooled, single-cylinder engine pumped out 18.9 bhp maximum power and 17.3 Nm of peak torque, connected to a five-speed transmission. At EICMA in November, Hero MotoCorp unveiled four new motorcycles slated for launch next year in India. Leading the lineup is the all-new Xpulse 210, which could replace the Xpulse 200 or be sold as a more premium version of it.

Joining it are the quarter-litre duo: the Xtreme 250R, a naked streetfighter, and the XMR 250, a fully faired supersport model. Rounding out the new lineup is the updated Mavrick 440, offering enhanced features. These motorcycles might also be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and they will certainly help strengthen the brand’s motorcycle portfolio.

The Hero Xpulse 210 features fully adjustable 43 mm USD front forks offering 210 mm of travel and a rear monoshock with 205 mm of travel. Its standout features include switchable dual-channel ABS, LED lighting, and a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

The display provides essential readouts such as the tachometer, odometer and gear position indicator, enhancing the motorcycle’s functionality. Powering the upcoming Hero Xpulse 210 is a 210 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine derived from the Karizma XMR. While its output of 24.6 bhp is slightly lower than the XMR’s 25.5 bhp, the torque remains identical at 20.7 Nm.

The powertrain is paired with a 6-speed transmission, enabling a 0 to 60 kmph sprint in just 3.25 seconds, which should make it a capable companion for both on-road and off-road adventures. Currently, the Xpulse 200 is priced at up to Rs. 1.63 lakh (ex-showroom) and we expect the bigger and more powerful Xpulse 210 to cost around Rs. 10,000 higher.