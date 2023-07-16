Hero Xtreme 200R And 125R Spied Testing, Launch Soon

Get a glimpse of upcoming Hero MotoCorp motorcycles, as spy shots reveal the sporty Xtreme 200R successor and the all-new Xtreme 125R

Excitement arises as spy shots of two upcoming Hero MotoCorp motorcycles emerge from Jaipur. Among them, the first test mule showcases a sporty 125cc commuter model, designed to rival the likes of TVS Raider and Bajaj Pulsar 125. With LED lighting, a split-seat design, telescopic forks at the front, a rear monoshock, and split-type alloy wheels, this new Hero motorbike presents a stylish and well-equipped package. Notably, a spacious fuel tank with knee recesses adds to its allure.

Under the body panels, we expect Hero to utilize the proven engine from the Glamour 125, offering a displacement of 124.7cc. While precise figures are yet to be confirmed, expect the power and torque figures to slightly exceed the Glamour’s 10.72 bhp and 10.6 Nm output. The transmission unit will likely be a 5-speed gearbox. With impressive performance, the Xtreme 125R will be a great rival to the TVS Raider.

Moving on to the second test mule, it represents the successor to the now-discontinued Xtreme 200R. With its striking presence, the bike features Hero’s signature H-shaped LED DRL and LED headlamp, accentuated by a sculpted bikini fairing. Prominent tank extensions, a wider front tyre, telescopic front forks, a rear monoshock, and dual-channel ABS-equipped disc brakes contribute to its aggressive styling.

While engine specifics remain undisclosed from the spy shots, we expect the motorcycle to employ the same 199.6cc engine found in the Xpulse 200, possibly with the 4-valve head configuration. This would enhance the power and torque figures to 18.9 bhp and 17.35 Nm, giving it a peppy performance.

While official launch dates for these two motorcycles remain unannounced, we expect them to arrive before the end of this year. Hero MotoCorp has already announced its plans to expand its lineup in the domestic market with premium motorcycles. With a dominant position in the commuter segment, the company now aims to make significant strides into the premium segment.

The sighting of the test mules in Jaipur offers a glimpse into Hero MotoCorp’s upcoming offerings. The sporty 125 cc commuter model and the Xtreme 200R successor promise good performance, captivating designs, and riding fun. Paired with Hero’s massive dealer and service network, these two bikes surely have the potential to be successful.