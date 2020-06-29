Hero Xtreme 160R Test Rides To Begin Soon; Launch Imminent

Hero Xtreme 160R is expected to launch in the coming weeks in India and it could undercut its rivals such as Apache 160 4V

Hero MotoCorp has commenced the test ride registrations for the upcoming Xtreme 160R across the country. The test rides will begin soon ahead of the motorcycle’s launch in the coming weeks. The largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the world has added Test Ride category in the Xtreme 160R’s official web portal. With nationwide health crisis, many automakers postponed launches of their new products.

While some opted to wait, others have gone the digital route and Hero may pursue the similar platform to introduce the Xtreme 160R but no official information is out yet. It is worth noting that the Xtreme 160R has been on the portfolio listing on the website since March this year. Interested people are required to fill their personal details and Hero MotoCorp will reach out to them at appropriate time for test rides.

The sporty naked motorcycle will help in the brand entering the hotly contested 160 cc space largely attracting the young population. It made its domestic premiere at the Hero World 2020 event alongside the BSVI Hero Glamour, Passion Pro and XPulse 200 Rally Kit. It garnered plenty of attention due to the bold styling we have not seen from Hero in a long while.

Based on the Xtreme 1.R concept showcased at EICMA show in Milan last November, the Xtreme 160R gets a chiselled styling with sharp body panels. It features digital instrument cluster, full LED headlamp, LED turn signal, smoked out LED tail light, side stand engine cut-off, integrated stylish pillion grab rails, engine kill switch, Xtreme graphics on the fuel tank extension, and so on.

Black alloy wheels, black seats and exhaust system give a dual-tone appearance as the outer body panels and part of the front mudguard are finished in white colour. Just as the bigger Xtreme 200R sibling, which competes against Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, the 160R is expected to undercut its rivals in pricing.

It will go up against a whole lot of 160 bikes including the Apache 160 4V and Honda CB Hornet 160R. As for the performance, it uses a 160 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected SOHC air-cooled engine good enough to produce 15 bhp and 14 Nm of peak torque. It is claimed to do zero to 60 kmph in just 4.7 seconds. The 160R is equipped wit Showa-sourced 37 mm telescopic front forks and adjustable monoshock suspension.