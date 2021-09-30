Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition Launching Soon, Pics Leaked

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition gets a matte black colour scheme and it could get 4V engine and Bluetooth connectivity

Hero MotoCorp debuted the Xtreme 160R as the most affordable 160 cc motorcycle in its segment back in June 2020 and it has been well received amongst customers. The Xtreme 160R maintained good consistent sales in its initial months as nearly 13,000 units were recorded in September 2020 and capitalising on the momentum, the Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition was launched in March 2021.

The volume numbers of the entry-level naked have declined in recent months and it appears that the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country is looking to refresh its lineup, as the four-value version of the Xpulse 200 with new colour schemes and more power has been spotted at a dealer meet in its production-ready avatar along with the Stealth Edition.

Here we bring you exclusive pictures of the Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition and it has gained a matte black colour scheme. It could be offered at a slight premium over the existing paint schemes such as Pearl Silver White, Sports Red, Vibrant Blue, and 100 Million Limited Edition. Currently, the 160R is offered in two variants (front disc and dual disc) with prices ranging up to Rs. 1.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The Xtreme 160R is known for its lightweight chassis and agile handling characteristics and it can return good mileage figures too. Rivalling the likes of Bajaj Pulsar NS160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Honda Hornet 2.0, it is powered by a 163 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with fuel injection technology developing around 15 bhp at 8,500 rpm.

The powertrain is paired with a five-speed transmission and it helps in achieving zero to 60 kmph in just 4.7 seconds. It will have to be waited and seen whether Hero would give the 4V treatment to this engine in a similar fashion to the Xpulse adv as its competitors do have a performance advantage and it may aid in improving its highway rideability. Some of the key features in the Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition are an LCD instrument cluster, which might get Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlamp, turn signals and Daytime Running Light, single-channel ABS system, telescopic front forks, rear monoshock suspension, red rim stickers, graphically updated headlamp cluster, Xtreme Stealth badging on the fuel tank extensions, black alloy wheels, etc.