Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition Launched In India At 1.16 Lakh

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition gets a new matte black colour scheme, new 3D emblem branding, new Stealth badge, etc

Hero MotoCorp has today announced the launch of the Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition for the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 1,16,660 (ex-showroom). We showed you the first images of the Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition a few weeks ago from a dealer meet and following teaser images, the brand has brought in the new edition to capitalise on the positive buying sentiments that exist amongst customers during the festive season.

The Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition follows the recent launches such as the more powerful Xpulse 200 4V, Maestro Edge 125 with Hero Connect and Pleasure Plus Xtec. Back in July 2021, the company introduced the feature-rich Glamour Xtec variant as well with a new fully-digital instrument cluster having Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, LED headlight, side-stand engine cut-off and roll-over sensor.

The homegrown brand’s product portfolio has been refreshed further with the arrival of the Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition and is offered in a matte black colour scheme. Other highlights include LED turn indicators, side stand engine cut-off, first-in-segment features like an integrated USB charger and LCD brightness adjustment.

In addition, Hero has also made available the gear position indicator feature on the speedometer. To differentiate itself from the regular variant, the Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition gains new 3D emblem branding and the new ‘Stealth’ badge. Hero says the 160 cc motorcycle is available across authorised dealerships present in the country.

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, spoke of the launch and said: “The Xtreme is the Sporty and urban brand in Hero MotoCorp’s X-range of premium motorcycles. The new Xtreme 160R Stealth edition is bringing further class-leading technology and a mysterious darker style that will excite the customers in their everyday ride.”

As for the performance, the Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition continues to use the 160 cc air-cooled single-cylinder fuel-injected BSVI compliant engine producing a maximum power output of 15.2 PS at 8,500 rpm and it helps in achieving zero to 60 kmph in just 4.7 seconds. The naked streetfighter is built on the lightweight rigid diamond frame setup and it tips the weighing scale at 139.5 kilograms.

Other highlights are 37 mm telescopic front forks, seven-step adjustable rear monoshock, 276 mm Front petal disc, 220 mm rear petal disc assisted by a single-channel ABS system, 165 mm ground clearance, LED headlamp, LED Taillamp with ‘H’ insignia, inverted fully digital LCD display with 5 different levels of brightness adjustability, etc.