Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 Edition Launched At Rs. 1.29 Lakh

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 Edition comes with a new matte black colour scheme with attractive graphics and connected features

As we exclusively revealed a few days ago, Hero MotoCorp has introduced the Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 Edition in the domestic market. Launched today for a price tag of Rs. 1,29,738 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 Edition targets the positive buying sentiments that generally exist during the festive season.

Besides having a number of visual enhancements, the equipment list has also been upgraded to make the entry-level naked streetfighter more attractive. It continues to compete against Bajaj Pulsar N160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Honda Hornet 2.0 and others in the highly competitive space in India.

The Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 Edition is part of eight new launches planned by the brand to grab hold of incremental market share this festive season. The motorcycle features “Hero Connect” enabling the riders to stay connected by allowing them to trace live location. Speaking on the launch, Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said,

“The Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth edition received a tremendous response from customers, enthusiasts, and experts alike. It instantly became the motorcycle of choice for customers who have a unique style that stands out from the rest of the crowd. This new edition is both Stealth and Smart, with a black livery signed by red accents, for the passionate riders, and our Cloud connected system Connect 1.0, for the tech-savvy consumers. Stealth and smart, this is the Hero Xtreme Stealth 2.0.”

The new Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 Edition continues to derive power from a 163 cc air-cooled single-cylinder BSVI-compliant engine with Programmed FI tech. The powertrain develops a maximum power output of 15.2 PS at 6,500 rpm and it helps the motorcycle to accelerate from zero to 60 kmph in just 4.7 seconds.

As for styling, it gains a new matte black shade with contrast red accents on the telescopic fork, frame, and pillion grip. The new belly shroud flows seamlessly with the overall design and the knuckle guards further enhance the protection. The Hero Connect app allows for Geo Fence alert, Speed Alert, Topple Alert, Tow Away Alert, Unplug alerts and so on.