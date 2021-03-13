Hero Xtreme 160R, Splendor Plus & Passion Pro 100 Million Editions Launched

The main change in the 100 Million Editions compared to the regular variants is the introduction of a dual-tone colour scheme

Hero MotoCorp has officially launched the 100 Million Editions of the Splendor Plus, Passion Pro and Xtreme 160R in the domestic market. Announced at the start of the year when the brand celebrated attaining 100 million unit sales, the first to do so, they come with cosmetic updates and more specifically a dual-tone white and red colour scheme.

The Hero Splendor Plus 100 Million Edition has been made available in a single variant, priced at Rs. 67,095 while the Passion Pro 100 Million Edition is sold in drum and disc brake variants, costing at Rs. 69,200 and Rs. 71,400, respectively. The Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 1,08,750 (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).

Except for the new two-tone paintjobs, everything remains identical compared to the regular models of the trio. The Splendor Plus derives power from a 97.2 cc single-cylinder engine developing a maximum power output of 7.9 bhp and 8.05 Nm of peak torque while the Passion Pro uses a 113 cc single-cylinder engine kicking out 9 bhp and 9.89 Nm.

The Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition is around Rs 1,800 more expensive than the standard variant, equipped with the rear disc brake. Having reached many dealerships across the country, it can be reserved for an initial token of Rs. 1,000. In select cities, Hero offers an exchange offer or loyalty benefit worth Rs. 5,000.

Besides the trio, it is worth noting that the Glamour 125, Destini 125, and the Maestro Edge 110 received 100 Million Editions in January 2021. The Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition continued to feature contrast red rim stickers and a blacked-out engine. It rivals Yamaha FZ-S V3 FI, Suzuki Gixxer, Bajaj Pulsar NS160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and others.

The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V was launched only recently with similar pricing compared to the outgoing model but it has gained around 2 PS more power and 0.6 Nm making it the most powerful in its class. Moreover, the weight has also gone down by two kilograms along with the addition of a dual-tone seat with carbonfibre like pattern.

With no change in performance, the Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition takes power from the same 160 cc air-cooled OHC single-cylinder engine pushing out around 18.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 17.1 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is paired with a five-speed transmission.