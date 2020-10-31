Hero Xtreme 160R Gets Discounts Of Up To Rs. 14,500 This Festive Season

Hero Xtreme 160R compass against TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Bajaj Pulsar NS160, Suzuki Gixxer, Honda X-Blade and others in the highly competitive 160 cc naked segment

Hero MotoCorp has been enduring good volume sales with the Xtreme 160R since its launch a few months ago. It is very common to see two-wheeler manufacturers introducing new variants, special editions and attractive discount schemes to lure in customers during the festive season. With the industry recovering following the health crisis issues, many brands are not shying away from offering discounts.

The largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country is no different as the consumers can avail corporate discount of Rs. 2,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 3,000, loyalty bonus of Rs. 2,000, and cash back of up to Rs. 5,000 if payment is made through debit card or ICICI credit card and cash back of up to Rs. 7,500 when payment is made via Paytm.

Adding all up, the Hero Xtreme 160R is retailed with total benefits of up to Rs. 14,500. The discount offers are valid only until November 17, 2020. So, if you are planning to buy the Xtreme 160R, there is no better time than now. The naked streetfighter has a lightweight chassis and is complemented by a refined engine with a slick transmission.

The Xtreme 160R is undoubtedly one of the finest creations from Hero in recent years. It derives power from a 160 cc single-cylinder air-cooled fuel-injected engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 15 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,500 rpm. The powertrain is connected to a five-speed transmission and it helps in achieving zero to 60 kmph dash in just 4.7 seconds.

The motorcycle comes equipped with features like an all-digital instrument cluster, single-channel ABS system, sharp LED headlamp, hazard light switch, side stand engine cut off, sporty body panels, a compact rear section and so on. The single disc variant of the Hero Xtreme 160R is priced at Rs. 1.02 lakh while the dual disc model costs Rs. 1.05 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

The Hero Xtreme 160R rivals TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Honda X-Blade, Suzuki Gixxer, Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 and others in the 160 cc space.