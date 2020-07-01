Hero Xtreme 160R (Apache RTR160 Rival) Launched From Rs. 99,950

2020 Hero Xtreme 160R has been launched in two variants – single disc brake and double disc brake, its prices range from Rs 99,950 to Rs 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hero MotoCorp, the country’s largest-selling motorcycle manufacturer has launched the 2020 Hero Xtreme 160R in two variants – single disc and double disc. The launch of the new Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and Suzuki Gixxer 150 rival was initially scheduled to take place in March itself but the ongoing circumstances led to a delay in the launch.

Deliveries of the new motorcycle should start soon and the new model is on sale in a price range of Rs 99,950 to Rs 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Both the models feature a single-channel ABS and the new motorcycle is on sale in three colour choices – Sports Red, Vibrant Blue, and Pearl Silver White. The new motorcycle has been developed at the company’s Jaipur-based facility.

It is built around an all-new frame that is suspended by 37 mm telescopic fork up front and a 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. The new model has a ground clearance of 165 mm. Powering the motorcycle is a BSVI-compliant 160cc, 2-valve engine that comes with fuel injection. The motor produces a maximum power of 15 hp and a peak torque of 14 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed transmission.

As per Hero MotoCorp, its latest offering is capable of sprinting from 0 to 60 kmph in 4.7 seconds and achieve a top speed of 110 kmph. The new model tips the scales at 138.5 kg (kerb weight). It features 17-inch mag wheels with the rear rim shod in a 130-section rubber. The streetnaked motorcycle features an all-LED headlamp, LCD instrument console and red pin-striping on mag wheels.

The 2020 Hero Xtreme 160R has a seat height of 796mm and fuel tank capacity is 12 litres. While the company is yet to reveal the ARAI-rated fuel efficiency figure, we expect the motorcycle to be capable of delivering a mileage of 45 kmpl in regular riding conditions.