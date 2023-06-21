Hero Xtreme 125 Spied For The First Time – Sporty & Affordable

A forthcoming 125cc motorcycle, with styling similar to the new Hero Xtreme 160R was recently spotted; could be dubbed Hero Xtreme 125

Hero MotoCorp appears to be gearing up to launch a new 125cc bike in the domestic market. Recent reports have stated the Indian two-wheeler giant is developing multiple new motorcycles, and now, one of these upcoming models has been spotted testing on our roads. Speculated to be a new 125cc motorbike, the test model was draped in full-body camouflage, but we do get a basic gist of the design.

The upcoming Hero 125cc bike features a distinct and edgy design language, similar to the recently-launched Xtreme 160R. Unlike Hero’s existing 125cc models, like the Super Splendor and Glamour, this sporty machine boasts sharp lines and a split seat setup. The alloy wheels have a unique design and look sporty. However, we see that the bike only gets a front disc brake, while the rear brake is a drum unit.

Notably, this would be the first 125cc Hero bike to feature a monoshock suspension setup at the rear, further highlighting its sporty intentions. The test mule also showcases a new exhaust system, with a stubby but sporty design. It also seems to get sporty tank extensions and split pillion grabrails, adding more sporty flair to the design.

The spy video reveals all-LED lighting and a digital instrument cluster, suggesting a modern and technologically advanced offering in the segment. Looking at these spy shots, it surely seems like Hero is targeting the premium, sporty end of the 125cc segment, which currently includes Bajaj Pulsar 125 and NS125, TVS Raider 125, etc.

We’re unsure if Hero will introduce an all-new 125cc powerplant or a modified version of its existing engine, which powers the Glamour and Super Splendor. Given the sporty styling of the upcoming bike, we hope the performance would be impressive. The transmission duties will likely be handled by a 5-speed gearbox.

Considering the familiar styling, this upcoming 125cc Hero motorcycle could carry the “Xtreme” moniker. However, this is just speculation at the moment. The manufacturer may choose to use a completely new name for this new model, which would help distinguish this model from all other bikes in Hero’s lineup.

Hero has always been known for competitive pricing, and the Hero Xtreme 125 is expected to follow suit. We expect a starting price of around Rs. 85,000 to Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom). The brand might offer multiple variants of the motorcycle, with the higher variants offering Bluetooth connectivity and a rear disc brake. We’ll only know for sure when the bike launches, so keep tuning in for more updates!