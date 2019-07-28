Hero XPulse Posts Impressive Sales Numbers In First Month

The recently launched Hero Xpulse, the country’s most affordable adventure motorcycle, seems to have been off to a decent start, with more than 2,600 units sold last month

The Hero Xpulse adventure motorcycle, which went on sale in May 2019 and is available in standard and 200T variants, seems to have been off to a decent start. The country’s most affordable adventure motorcycle sold 2,674 units last month.

This makes the Hero Xpulse 200 the most popular offering from Hero MotoCorp in the premium segment. To put things in perspective, the Xtreme 200R found 837 takers last month, while the Karizma couldn’t find even a single buyer. Even if you look at the 150cc segment, the lower-spec Xterme could find only 1,992 buyers, while the Achiever couldn’t sell even a single unit.

The Hero Xpulse went on sale for Rs 94,000 (ex-showroom) for the base model, while the fuel-injection-equipped model costs Rs 1.05 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, the Xpulse twins don’t seem to have any direct rival as the Royal Enfield Himalayan costs a lot more at Rs 1.80 lakh.

The Hero Xpulse can be viewed as the logical successor of the now defunct Impulse 150, a thoroughbred on/off-road model that shared its engine with the Xtreme 150. In comparison, the Xpulse gets a retuned version of the Xtreme 200’s motor and offers a lot more punch. While the standard Xpulse 200 is an off-road biased model, the Xpulse 200T should suit the touring crowd.

The Hero Xpulse 200 draws its juice from a 199.6cc single-cylinder, 2-valve engine that produces a maximum power of 18.1 bhp and a peak torque of 17.1 Nm. The motor comes mated to a five-speed transmission. The Xpulse 200 comes with a carburettor, while the fuel injection system is optional. The specifications of the Xpulse 200T are identical but unlike the Xpulse 200, it is available only with a carburettor.

The Hero Xpulse 200 comes with several off-road-focussed features, including wire-spoke wheels with 21-inch diameter at front and 18-inch at rear, an aluminium bash plate and high-positioned front fender. On the other hand, the Xpulse 200T gets 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends and a conventional front fender. Single-channel ABS is standard on both the motorcycles.