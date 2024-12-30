Hero Xpulse 421 Flagship Adv Design Leaked, Launch Likely In 2025

Hero Xpulse 421 is expected to launch before the end of next calendar year and it will be powered by a brand new liquid-cooled engine

Hero MotoCorp is preparing to introduce its flagship adventure touring motorcycle. Dubbed the Xpulse 421, this has already generated significant buzz in the motorcycling world courtesy of spy shots. Following its first appearance at EICMA 2024 via sketches, Hero has filed a design patent for the Xpulse 421 in India, offering an early glimpse of what is to come.

Unlike its smaller siblings, the Xpulse 200 4V and soon-to-debut Xpulse 210, the Hero Xpulse 421 gets a completely revamped design language. Featuring a new headlamp topped with a tall windshield, the design sketches show that the bike is built for serious off-roading. Radiator shrouds, bash plate, tall handlebar and tank extensions add bulk to the design while the tall build and sculpted seat emphasise its adventure-focused intent.

Under the skin, the Hero Xpulse 421 packs a newly developed 421 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, paired with a six-speed gearbox. While official figures remain under wraps, the engine is expected to deliver around 45 PS maximum power and 45 Nm of peak torque. Supporting this performance is a trellis frame that should be built to handle on- and off-road needs.

Also Read: Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition Bookings Open, Priced At Rs. 1.67 Lakh

The same engine could also make its way into a host of new Hero offerings. The equipment list will likely comprise a ride-by-wire throttle system, all-LED lighting, a TFT instrument console with turn-by-turn navigation and Bluetooth connectivity, ride modes, switchable ABS, traction control, a large fuel tank, etc.

The suspension setup includes upside-down front forks and a monoshock at the rear (both long travel units) and it will be interesting to see if they will be fully adjustable or not. Braking duties will be handled by petal discs up front and standard discs at the rear, mounted on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tyres.

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 200S & Xpulse 200T Discontinued, New Xpulse 210 Launch Soon?

Expected to launch in India later next year, the Hero Xpulse 421 will take on established rivals like the Royal Enfield Himalayan, soon-launching new-gen KTM 390 Adventure, and the upcoming TVS Apache RTX 300.