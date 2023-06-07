Hero Xpulse 420 cc Adv Launch Timeline Revealed – New Details

Hero Xpulse 420 will reportedly go on sale only in early 2025 and it could debut late next year

Hero MotoCorp will reportedly introduce its flagship Xpulse 420 cc adventure tourer only in early 2025. The spy images of the middleweight adv and the supersport motorcycle appeared on the internet last year and since then the speculations surrounding their market launch have been running wild. A new report that emerged on BikeWale suggests that the launch has been delayed.

Citing one of its dealer sources, the publication noted that the Hero Xpulse 420 project has been posted by just over a year. The alleged information comes from the source who was present at the brand’s national dealer meeting. The Research & Development team seems to be fixing some issues that have come up. It must be noted that the prototype of the bigger Xpulse was displayed a long while ago.

While no official announcement has been made by the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country, the report further said that the debut of the Xpulse 420 will only happen late next year at the 2023 EICMA show in Milan, Italy. Thus, the domestic launch can be expected to happen in the early stages of 2025. The brand is looking to bring in a high standard adv without any compromises.

If the launch timeline turns out to be true, it will face competition from the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the next generation KTM 390 Adventure. It will also take on Yezdi Adventure and BMW G310 GS. The Hero Xpulse 420 could act as a logical step up for customers who already own the Xpulse 200 and the ones wanting a powerful dual-purpose off-roader.

The Hero Xpulse 420 is expected to use a 420 cc single-cylinder engine, which should be good enough to produce a maximum power output of around 40 bhp. It will be heavily influenced by the existing Xpulse 200 in terms of design and will pack features such as a dual-channel ABS system, an all-digital cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, long travel suspension, etc.

The spy images indicate the presence of LED headlamp, tall windscreen, an upright rider’s triangle with slightly rearward set footpegs, tall handlebar, etc. The production model could carry a price of around Rs. 2.8 lakh (ex-showroom).